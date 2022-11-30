This has been an incredibly challenging year for regional communities across NSW.
It is heartbreaking to see the devastation inflicted by flooding, particularly in those areas that have experienced multiple events and those that have been in flood for months - isolated and relying on the SES for food and essential medication drops as they wait for water to recede before they begin the recovery process.
Extraordinary teams - whether they be SES, local government, Rural Fire Service, police, charity, and service organisations - have pitched in and worked tirelessly across NSW for months to assist in whatever way they can to clean up and help these communities begin recovery.
The Australian Defence Force and, more recently, international teams from New Zealand and Singapore have also responded to calls from the NSW government to provide expertise and physical assistance to communities in response and recovery.
As this disaster continues, normally robust community spirit is beginning to wane, with a high level of fatigue and frustration evident both on the ground and in the many levels of government and bureaucracy responsible for managing the response and reconstruction, including distributing disaster relief funding.
The release of the State of the Climate 2022 Report, last week by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology reminds us that weather and climate extremes like those that we are currently experiencing - extreme heat events, intense heavy rainfall, longer fire seasons and sea level rise - are here to stay with more frequency and severity in the future.
Read more: Flood damage toll bigger than we think
While directly disrupting and impacting the lives and livelihoods of rural and regional NSW, these events are having a significant impact on food and fibre production, transport, and supply throughout Australia.
These disruptions will inevitably lead to increased food prices for the foreseeable future impacting the broader Australian community.
If this is going to be our new reality, we need to be open to learning from our experiences to improve response and recovery while at the same time working to mitigate the risk and impact of future extreme weather events.
There are some positive signs that this is happening at both the state and federal levels.
The implementation of the HazardWatch App - a new warning service to improve real-time emergency information to impacted communities is up and running.
More recently, legislation passed by the NSW parliament establishing the NSW Reconstruction Authority - responsible for providing immediate support to ensure communities are prepared and recover more quickly - both recommendations of the NSW Flood Inquiry.
At the federal level, the Australian parliament has passed amendments to ensure up to $200 million a year in disaster funding focused solely on mitigating the impacts of natural disasters.
The Disaster Relief Fund was confirmed in last month's budget, with up to $1 billion made available over the next five years for important disaster mitigation projects.
Minimising red tape and stopping delays in getting money to recipients remains, however, an issue.
While governments need to be accountable for the management of funding, this must be balanced with the knowledge that applicants are traumatised, exhausted, and in desperate need of assistance.
They cannot deal with overly complex applications or potential delays in processing claims.
Given that demand for relief is likely to increase in the future, application processes need to be flexible enough to be rolled out quickly and simple enough for people who are already distressed and who may have little or no access to resources to help them with the process.
With claims still to be processed from flooding in the NSW Northern Rivers in March this year, it is hoped that lessons have been learned to expedite the process for the most recent flood survivors.
Meanwhile, applicants from this first event continue the relentless grind of pursuing outstanding claims with Service NSW as the premier's statement, "We understand the pressure that small businesses are facing, and successful applicants should expect to see funds in their accounts within five to 10 business days" has a hollow ring some eight months after the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.