A body has been found after days of searching for a missing teenager in the Riverina's western floodwaters.
A large search was initiated on Saturday after emergency services received reports of a man entering the Murrumbidgee River in Balranald, which is in the midst of major flooding, around 11.30am.
According to police, they were called to River Street after a man swimming in the floodwater had gone underwater and failed to resurface.
Barrier Police District officers later received a missing person report when a local man, aged 19, was last seen at the River Street location.
A large-scale search involving police, Marine Rescue, NSW Rural Fire Service, and the NSW State Emergency Service was launched in the wake of the reports.
A body was discovered in Balranald around 8.30am on Wednesday, police have confirmed. It is believed to be that of the missing teenager.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
