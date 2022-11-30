Crookwell is well known for it's fine wool and potato production but now it will be remembered for something else.
A bevy of belles and beaus from Crookwell have bared their all for a nude calendar all in the name of charity.
One of the brainchilds behind the calendar Crookwell Bares All Scott Butz said they made the 'cheeky' calendar to raise money for much-loved local couple Ally and Cody Jaffrey.
Mrs Jaffrey suffers from Myelofibrosis, which is an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer. It is where the bone marrow is being overtaken by fibrosis, which disrupts the body's normal production of blood cells, requiring regular blood transfusions.
And when she relapsed, Mr Butz said he along with Ayeisha and Greg Jones wanted to do something to help the couple who are involved in many community groups.
"We are good friends and she told me eight weeks ago that she had relapsed, so I wracked my brain on what we could do," Mr Butz said, who is a local builder.
"That's when we thought about the nude calendar.
"It's been unbelievable how quickly we came up with it. We were talking about it on a Tuesday and by Friday we had 35 people shooting the cover on the Friday in the main street."
There are 13 pages in the calendar including January 2024 with 57 businesses and groups that got involved including the Crookwell Dogs Rugby Union Club, Hewitt's Ag and Plant Repairs, Nicholson Farm Machinery, Crookwell IGA, Davies Newsagency, Crookwell Hotel Motel and The Criterian Hotel.
Each business paid to have their photo taken, which went towards the fundraiser.
"It's a full of dynamic people from across the community in retail and rural, which is what makes it great," Mr Butz said.
The goal is to sell 1000 copies, which goes towards the Crookwell Community Trust and then distributed to the Jaffreys.
Calendars are $50 and available: https://crookwell-bares-all.myshopify.com/
The town will also be holding Crookwell Twilight Christmas Fair this Saturday with calendars on sale or you can snap one up from the local businesses.
