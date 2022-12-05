Victorian Farmers Federation is dedicated to farm safety

Stay safe on the farm is the general theme behind the Victorian Farmers Federation's Making Our Farms Safer project. Picture supplied

AGRICULTURE is important, vitally important as a matter-of-fact.

It's the source of what we eat, what we wear and drink from Moonee Ponds to Mildura, Warrnambool to Wangaratta.

It's grown or sewn, blended or poured with pride and skill and millions are thankful but blissfully unaware of the risks confronting farmers, their families, staff or contractors on every day ending in 'Y'.

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) has worked tirelessly in the past few years to eliminate dangers lurking behind the farm gate through it's very own Making our Farms Safer (MOFS) project.

Aimed to highlight risks inherent in farm life, the project also provides farmers with the tools to manage matters through podcasts, videos, town hall-style meetings, farm visits and a monthly newsletter.

The risks and hazards are numerous and incidents can have dire consequences as VFF president Emma Germano noted in September, saying: "The Australian agriculture industry sadly represents the highest proportion of accidents causing death in any workplace.

Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano says it is imperative to raise farm safety. Picture supplied

"Last year across Australia there were 46 on-farm deaths and 126 incidents causing injuries. We all have an obligation to make our farms safer."

John Darcy and Richard Versteegen put their combined experience of 68 years in workplace health and safety to deliver the project and have been pleasantly surprised with the uptake from the farming community.

"The project is funded by the Department of Agriculture and funding was from July 2020 through to July 2023 and it provides for all the resources and everything is available to all Victorian farmers, not just VFF members," Mr Darcy said.

"Since we started, myself and my colleague have visited just over 200 farms and we start a typical farm visit at the dining table, talking through the legal obligations and giving them a heap of resources free of charge. Then we do the walk around of the sheds. The typical farm visit is around three and a half to four hours.

"We're required to attend all the field days and we're expected to run some engagements with farmers at events of our own, which we call town hall meetings. We expected to do a dozen or so a year but since we started, we've clocked up over 110 speaking engagements.

John Darcy has 35 years in workplace health and safety and runs the VFF's Making Our Farms Safer project. Picture supplied

"Another thing has been the establishment of a dedicated website and the monthly Making Our Farms Safer newsletter that goes to nearly 6000 farmers across Victoria and it has an open rate of 45 per cent.

"It's all about how we influence the culture and engage with industry that is really important and the response has been amazing. Farmers recite articles back to us that they read in the monthly newsletter.

"Neither Richard or I have farming backgrounds but we can teach farmers about safety and they can teach us about farming. But we can leave. We don't need to know about farming but they need to know about safety."

One of the project's podcast series is aimed at driving social change to improve the safety of farming families.

VFF vice-president and Chair of the VFF Child Safety on Farms Steering Committee, Danyel Cucinotta, said the initial two-part series featured tips and guidance to reduce accidents involving children on the farm.

A 2021 coronial inquiry found seven Victorian children died using farm machinery in the six-year period from January 2016 to December 2021.

"Influencing change is difficult no matter the subject. Influencing cultural change is even harder and that's what these podcasts are striving to do," Ms Cucinotta said. The Making Our Farm Families Safer campaign developed a Child Safety on Farm Guidebook which is available for free download on the MOFS website.

The project has also released a series of educational videos on safe operating procedures when working with livestock, loading hay or using mix feeders.