It almost feels like you are watching a game of tennis sitting in the grand stand at livestock sales.
Your head switches between the auctioneer and the buyer as the machine-gun bids are rattled off.
Once you work out where the bids are coming from, it then switches from a game of tennis to a silent comedy as the different styles come into play by people making their bid.
And just like professional tennis players including Rafael Nadal (currently ranked number two in the world) who places his hair behind each ear and fiddles with his shorts before every serve, professional buyers have their own style before a bid.
While a simple nod of the head or the old hand/finger tap on the rail tops the list, there are plenty of unique bidding techniques and characters that feature at the sales.
There's the ostentatious bidder who stands front and centre.
They want the world to know who they are and how much they are paying for a beast especially if the hip pocket is full.
You can always find a blow fly swatter who has trouble getting the auctioneer's attention.
Then there's the nose tapper, the one finger waver and the sneaky winker.
Don't forget the bloke who is seemingly on the phone while keeping one eye on the ring.
There are the folks who have a pre-arranged signal with someone in the crowd who is bidding for them.
They use sign language from across the arena to run up a bid up or they put a pen in their pocket when to stop.
Or they bid online even though they are sitting ringside so they don't get run up.
There are the regular buyers who sit in the same seat at every sale and have the same bidding style.
Or there is the guy who will only use the number 13 to bid, similar to Swiss former professional tennis legend Roger Federer who is believed to love the number eight.
Auctioneer Paul Dooley has seen it all in the sale ring in the past 40 years.
But he gets a laugh whenever people try to be subtle about their bidding, so subtle that you barely know they are there.
"You can be as subtle as you like but I need to know if you are bidding," Dooley says.
"I always get a bit of laugh as I've been around and have seen it all but I always pick up on what people are doing.
"It only takes two bids in and I know what's going on."
He says there are the ones that want to hide all together and only show their face to the spotter.
Dooley has even seen family members bid against each other.
"They've come to the sale together to buy a ram and have not worked out who is doing the bidding," he said.
He says there's the agent who waves his hand and makes a noise so everyone can see and then there are the first-time bidders who are nervous and are not sure what to do.
There's also the odd agent who might have two or three different clients on the books that needs a moment or two (or even 20 seconds) to get the right number out of his pocket.
"You sometimes get someone pretending to be on the phone and then the phone rings. That happened to a well-known agent once," he said.
For Miles Archdale from Nutrien Walcha, as an auctioneer "you have a good idea on who is bidding on what".
"A hand tap on the rail or people looking at the auctioneer are the main ones I see," Archdale said.
Patrick Purtle from Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla, echoed his sentiments saying it was often a nod of the head or a finger tap holding a pencil that were regular bidding styles he sees.
"Different styles are reflective in their moods, when a professional buyer is well-armed in the market with plenty of money to spend, it's often played out in their personality and they are animated, if they don't have much money they are withdrawn," Purtle said.
The same can be said further west where Nutrien stud stock manager John Settree, Dubbo, says professional buyers in the saleyards "sometimes just look or raise a finger or nod a head".
Just like tennis players who have their own idiosyncrasies, cattle buyers have their own unique style.
But whatever your style is to make a bid, just don't get caught waving to your mate across the sale ring, you might be bidding on a $40,000 bull you didn't want.
Don't laugh it's happened.
Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.
