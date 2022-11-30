Start simple. Do the small things you can do first and then build on from there and never let people put limitations on you.
This is how Graham Bramley lives his life.
At the age of 15, Graham almost completely severed his left arm between the elbow and shoulder in a car accident on farm in the Riverina.
He sustained nerve damage and had fingers amputated or tipped. This involved four months in hospital and 25 operations, followed by 12 months of recovery.
"I was into footy and farming and knocking about with friends but that put the breaks on it pretty quick for a long period of time," Graham said.
"I missed a whole year of school and had to repeat year 10.
"It took a lot of adjustment on how my life was going to be and what people thought of me as a 15-year-old was a big thing but now that doesn't matter.
"Looking back it was a massive upheaval for family, with mum living in Sydney while I was in hospital and dad on the farm at Gloucester with young siblings.
"But I was so fortunate to have such supportive parents."
After the accident, his late father Bruce could sense Graham's frustration so he made up a "multitude of jobs" that involved tractor work on the farm.
He fitted a spinner to the steering wheel and adjusted the length of the hydraulic levers a little so Graham could reach them with his left arm.
"I found great comfort in just being able to do normal things again," Graham said.
But the turning point in his mindset came while his parents were not home.
"Mum and dad went to town one day and I was home at the farm on my own so I went over to the shed and started up the motorbike," he said.
"I still had my arm in plaster and drove around the yard a couple of times and worked out I could ride again.
"Being able to ride again was one of the biggest goals in my recovery. I have four brothers and I know I could still give them a run for their money.
"I realised then that there was a way I could contribute."
Now a 53-year-old Graham certainly doesn't put any limits on his ability and inspires his students that you can do anything.
He is the agriculture and primary industries teacher at St Paul's College in Kempsey and manages the school's Francis Farm Centre as well as another small beef cattle property on behalf of some clients.
He does casual truck driving on weekends and in the school holidays.
"I always wanted to operate machinery and drive trucks, so I have a multi-combination licence, which I had to pass a disability test every step of the way," he said.
But it hasn't always been easy. Graham's had people tell him he wouldn't be able to get his semi-trailer licence because he couldn't do the hoses up.
"I looked at that bloke and said 'let me work out what I can and can't do, don't you tell me what I can't do'," Graham said.
"Such experiences made me fiercely determined but I have found myself in situations that are difficult because it can be difficult to do things with one good hand and one not so good hand.
"But I always work through things. I have managed to do most things.
"Sometimes you have to walk away for half an hour and the come back and attack it again."
He has driven b-double trucks for close to 20 years, taken road trains on the long haul and has held a motorcycle license for around 15 years.
Graham said improved technology had helped make things easier for people living with disabilities from electric wheelchairs to even social media shining a light on people.
"Watching a video of someone doing something was never around when I grew up," he said.
"You would meet the odd person who was in the same situation as you or in rehab.
"Now you can see all these amazing people on social media on pages like Ability Agriculture, which is a vehicle to see what people are doing and it also starts that conversation on how you get through things.
"You see seen amazing thing with people who have all sorts of disabilities doing do amazing things like build houses. So you think if they can do it, I can do it.
"There is nothing more deflating than being told you can't do something.
"People with a disability have an amazing determination and capacity for adaptation. The other thing to remember is to treat someone with a disability just like you would anyone else."
Over the coming week, ACM Agriculture will be sharing stories of people succeeding in agriculture with disabilities, as we lead up to International Day of People with Disability on December 3.
