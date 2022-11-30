The Land
Allied Beef named the top throughput agency for cattle on AuctionsPlus

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated December 1 2022 - 10:01am, first published 8:30am
Allied Beef's livestock manager Grant Haddin and managing director James Maclean. Picture supplied.

Toowoomba-based beef marketing company, Allied Beef, has capped off a strong year and been named the top throughput agency for cattle on AuctionsPlus, in the past financial year.

