A TOTAL of 1150 were yarded at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday where steers reached a top of $2215 a head.
Agent Brett Shea, Elders Albury, said there was a price correction but there was some isolated good lines of cattle that still sold really well.
"The yarding tailed off and those secondary lines of cattle were most impacted by the price correction," he said.
Mr Shea said good runs of Angus feeder steers sold to very strong competition and there was also good restocker competition of the lead Angus heifers.
He said the first of the Autumn drop calves, on offer on Thursday, sold very well which looked strong for the main weaner sales coming up in January.
Steers weighing less than 330kg typically sold for $1100 to $1900 while heavier steers sold for $1800 to $2215.
Heifers less than 330kg mostly made $900 to $1500 while heavier heifers sold for $1400 to $1940.
Cows with calves sold for $2200 to $3150, pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows made $2080 to $2520 and PTIC heifers sold for $2120.
In the steers P Sutherland Smith, Rennie, sold 32 Angus steers with Te Mania blood, 458kg, for $2215 and T and J Campbell, Piper Creek, sold eight Angus steers, 354kg, for $2000.
Waterfall Pastoral Co, Tallangatta Valley, sold 11 Angus steers, 363kg, for $1940 and D and F Trezise, Jindera, sold 10 black baldy steers, 358kg, for $1900.
A line of eight Santa Gertrudis steers, 456kg, from PW and SJ Kennedy, Glenrowan West, sold for $1800.
In the heifers P Sutherland Smith, Rennie, sold 26 Angus heifers, 427kg, for $1945, and Mt Warrick Beef, Cheshunt, sold 10 Limousin-cross heifers, 421kg, for $1710.
Tararu Pastoral Co, Barnawartha North, sold 16 Angus-cross heifers, 393kg, for $1625.
Alison Furze, Woomargama, sold seven Hereford-cross heifers, 432kg, for $1620 and Ryder Pastoral, Tawonga, sold 13 Hereford heifers with Wirruna blood, 330kg, for $1500.
A line of nine Charolais-cross heifers, 306kg, from Sally Wilson, Whorouly, made $1520.
A small number of cows with calves were also sold including seven Hereford cows with calves from A and S Watkins, Tocumwal, sold for $3020.
Sally Wilson, Whorouly, sold several lines of PTIC cows and heifers including four Charolais-cross PTIC cows sold for $2520 and nine Angus-cross PTIC heifers which made $2120.
Buyers were mostly local with others coming from Dubbo, Finley and Myrtleford.
The sale was conducted by Elders Albury and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions, Albury.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
