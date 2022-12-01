The Land
Home/Markets

Steers to $2215 at Wodonga

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
December 1 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jadey and Tom (holding Jack) Campbell with their eight Angus steers, 354kg, which sold for $2000. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

A TOTAL of 1150 were yarded at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday where steers reached a top of $2215 a head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.