The Land
Home/News
Free

Flash flood warning for NSW towns with severe storms predicted

By Duncan Murray
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nine SES emergency warnings remain in place in NSW as well as 43 watch and act orders. (Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS)

Communities in inland NSW and the Northern Rivers are being told to prepare for severe storms to lash the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.