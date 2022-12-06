It's been a tough year to grow barley on Scott and Jane Duddy's property Millers Creek Plains, Willow Tree, they have about 750 hectares of Spartacus barley to harvest, and the end is nearing.
In June, they sowed the crop at 34 kilograms/ha, and the wet season did not allow the application of fertiliser; it was a case of getting it in the ground as quickly as possible before the next rainfall.
The light sowing rate was due to a limited supply of seed grain, and the punt has paid off as the crop is in the bin. Most of the crop has yielded an estimated three tonnes/ha, with some better patches at 4t/ha.
Mr Duddy said it wasn't an ideal way to plant one of his major crops, but it was all the season would allow.
He said the three main crops grown on Millers Creek Plains were barley, mung beans and sorghum. When The Land visited the property, he and Mrs Duddy had just finished planting about 650ha of sorghum, part of the summer cropping campaign.
Mr Duddy said the promise of making the grade for malting barley offered an increased return. "There's been some talk around the industry of some widening of the (malting barley) specifications, and it's a good premium if you can get it," he said.
Current market pricing is quoting a $200/t difference between feed barley and malt-grade grain.
Millers Creek Plains barley samples have been sent away for testing, and Mr Duddy believes his grain is "right on the edge" of making the grade. Once the barley is in the shed, a knock-down spray over the stubble will be used to prepare for sowing mung beans. The Duddys used a John Deere 1890 single-disc air seeder to plant their barley.
Sam Crombie and his father Gary are harvesting the Duddy's barley using a Case 7240 and a Case 8230, cutting the stubble low and using a straw storm to spread the straw, ready for the mung bean planting.
Mr Duddy said his family would celebrate 100 years since moving to the district next year, and family records and conversations all seem to acknowledge this year has been the wettest yet.
"We had some wet times in the mid-80s," he said. "But nothing like this in my memory."
As an indication of how wet it has been, Mr Duddy said his weather station on the property had recorded registrations of rain every 2.78 days from January 1 to early November.
One of the weather applications Mr Duddy and his neighbour, Cam McKellar, use indicated that between 100 and 125 mm could fall in the district in the next two to three weeks, which could be ideal if the summer legume can be sown quickly.
Tamworth-based agronomist Hayden Hollis, Agricore Group, said his clients grew between 3500ha and 4000ha of barley in the district. While the harvest was going well, the wet growing season revealed some impacts.
"The cool temperatures have been helping the crops, and the estimated yields are between 3.5 tonnes/ha and 4t/ha," Mr Hollis said.
"But I'd estimate the potential yield losses could be between 25 per cent and 30pc down due to the wet, cloudy conditions after sowing."
Mr Hollis said a lot of the yield damage was due to cloud cover and heavy rains when the crops were tillering.
