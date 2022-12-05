The Land
Home/Markets

Guyra Angus steers make $2040

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:14pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Jenkyn, Elders Guyra with a pen of Angus steers, account Robert and Caroline Jackson, Spring Valley, Tenterden, that made $2040. Photo: Simon Chamberlain

Prices for steers soften at Tamworth with about 4800 head under the hammer at the Livestock Exchange's second-last sale of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.