Prices for steers soften at Tamworth with about 4800 head under the hammer at the Livestock Exchange's second-last sale of the year.
The market was described as "being back on the previous store sale", which also had a yarding of 4800 head.
Numbers for steers were slightly back with 1800 head, down by 80 head on the previous sale. The steers averaged $1500/head compared with $1686, and the day's top price was $2040, down from the $2340 in the November sale.
Heifers also showed a drop in numbers, with 1400 head, compared to 1500 at the previous sale. The heifers averaged $1400 ($1620 at the last sale), with the best heifers selling to a top of $2010, compared to the $2350 a fortnight ago.
Nutrien Livestock, Tamworth's Tim Hollis said the prices for store steers were "softer, in line with the physical market".
"But the quality lines of steers were well-rewarded, with some very good results," Mr Hollis said.
"There were plenty of good buying opportunities for beef producers heading into summer, particularly for New England producers to pick up some good runs of cattle."
The top price in the steers section went to Robert and Caroline Jackson, Springvalley, Tenterden, with a pen of nine Angus steers, European Union accredited, that made $2040.
Mr and Mrs Jackson and Mr Jackson's brother, Michael, were partners in a large consignment of Angus and Angus-cross cattle, including 26 younger steers that averaged $1807. They also sold 41 Angus and Angus-cross heifers that topped at $1620 and averaged $1581.
Lucella, Nundle, sold 19 Charolais-cross steers for $1660, 12 European-cross steers for $1590 and 8 Angus-cross steers for $1570.
Wyoming, Barraba, offered 25 Charolais-cross steers that sold for $1980. a pen of 13 Angus-cross steers made $1900, and 11 Hereford-cross and Euro-cross steers made $1750.
M and A Hoy, Barraba, sold some Charolais-cross yearling steers that made $1980; in the heifer section, sisters to the steers made $2000.
In the cow and calf section, 350 cows with calves were offered, with a further 100 first-calf cows. Older pairs averaged $2900 while the first calvers averaged $2500. This was down on the previous sale, where older pairs averaged $3070, and the first calvers averaged $2670.
The De Francesco family, Narrabri, sold a pen of Angus cows for $4200 and another pen of Angus-cross cows for $4125.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers averaged $1500 for the 105 sold - the previous sale averaged $2100, while 150 PTIC cows averaged $1800, the sale as the last store sale. Both the heifers and cows topped at $2475.
MRCC, Yarrowitch, sold cast-for-age Angus females, PTIC to a Wagyu bull for $2000.
