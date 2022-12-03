The Land
Home/News

The Lifeline Central West team supporting Flood-affected communities

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
December 3 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeline staff and volunteers at Eugowra helping people cope with the devastation of the floods. Picture supplied by Lifeline Central West.

COMING to terms with what was, and what no longer will be, is the harsh reality for the Eugowra community, and the Lifeline Central West team are doing their bit to help the process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.