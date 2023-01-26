Born in to a Merino breeding family, Tom Kirk, Baldry, has been professionally classing sheep since he was in his early 20's. The sheep classing career began for Mr Kirk after being taken under the wing of renowned sheep classer, Gordon McMaster.
"Gordy picked me up when he use to come to Condobolin, and he would ring me up and say he was in the district and take me classing for the week," Mr Kirk said.
Mr McMaster then found a job for Mr Kirk at the Old Cobran Merino stud in Deniliquin as Stud Representative and Client Classer.
After about five years with Old Cobran, Mr Kirk started his own classing business which eventually led to him working with John Coy at the Kopp family's Towalba Merino Stud, Peak Hill, which he still classes today.
"I believe a sheep classer needs to be trained to some extent, not so much on what to select for, but how to approach the job professionally, what to look for and how to be repeatable," Mr Kirk said.
"Even the most skilled craftsman will benefit from a mentor who has seen it all before."
Servicing mainly the Condobolin area and a few flocks in Bombala, Mr Kirk said "classing is the thing where people come to you, you don't go to them in a lot of cases".
When classing, Mr Kirk concentrated on two key areas, wool and skin type, and body structure, outlook, and do-ability.
"With these main attributes I create a type and use the type as my guide, always breeding to type and the environment will give direction if things need tweeking," Mr Kirk said.
"All other characteristics are folded in at the edges over time using management, visual selection or measurement, all whilst maintaining type. I see sheep classing as a multi-trait selection system, as single trait selection quickly breeds an unbalanced animal," he said.
Mr Kirk said objective measurement was a tool that very accurately described where a flock was in the breeding program. "A sheep classer needs a very good understanding of what the figures mean and how to use them and how they affect other characteristics important to the desired type for a particular environment," he said.
Mr Kirk said his interest in sheep classing came from Merinos. "Merino being the most fascinating genetic pool capable of being taken in any direction you can imagine," Mr Kirk said.
"Breeding stock is an expression of your own character, beliefs and knowledge, and diversity in the industry, I believe, is a good thing."
"I also feel we should be careful not to narrow the Merino gene pool too much, nor make all classers select the same. We should study epigenetics and how the genes respond to environment and how to harness that potential."
A sheep classer required good knowledge of genetic correlations and how they react with each other within and across bloodlines and how different genetics react in different environments according to Mr Kirk.
"It's been my experience that every property and every manager are different and although the economic environment changes over time and that changes what appears to be a balanced approach to breeding, the genetic correlations and Merino DNA do not, so classing always needs to be done in a considered way," Mr Kirk said.
Along with his classing, Mr Kirk and his wife, Kate, run the Bundemar Merino stud at Baldry and a commercial Merino property The Gilgais at Condobolin.
He was also on the Australian Wool Innovation's Wool Industry Consultative Panel as the representative of the Commercial Merino Ewe Competitions Association.
