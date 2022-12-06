The Land
Dubbo store sale see smaller yarding

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
December 6 2022 - 11:00am
PT Lord, Darkin, and Associates Jack Garland, Dubbo with the top priced pen of 10 Angus steers sold for $1740 account an undisclosed client.

Numbers were well back in the Dubbo store sale with only 412 head on offer where steers topped at $1740, cows and calves sold to $3500, pregnancy-tested-in-calf females sold to $2325, and unjoined heifers sold to $1400.

