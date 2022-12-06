Numbers were well back in the Dubbo store sale with only 412 head on offer where steers topped at $1740, cows and calves sold to $3500, pregnancy-tested-in-calf females sold to $2325, and unjoined heifers sold to $1400.
A pen of 10 Angus steers sold to the high of $1740 account an undisclosed client of PT Lord, Dakin, and Associates, Dubbo, and purchased personally by Carter Lindsay and Webber, Dubbo.
The remaining angus steers sold from $890 to $1650 with the Angus cross selling from $1020 to $1660. Plainer cross bred steers sold to $560 with the better conditioned portion ranging from $800 to $910.
In the PTIC draft, a pen of 11 red tag Droughtmaster cross Angus females account the Palmers, Dubbo, sold for $2325, purchased by AWN Orange.
These females were joined to Tulagi bulls with blue tag heifers from the same draft sold for $2050.
PTIC cows sold to $1400.
A Hereford topped the cows and calves at $3500 with Angus selling to $3450 and Red Angus to $3200.
In the heifers, Speckle Parks sold to $1400 while Angus cross ranged from $1030 to $1310, Limousins sold to $1300 and Herefords to $1100.
Weaner bulls sold from $650 to $1140 and one Charolais cross poddy made $330.
An overall younger draft of cattle was seen with buyers from Bathurst, Binnaway, and Orange in attendance as well as a strong local buyer presence.
