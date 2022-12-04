This buyer of this high country hobby farm on the Victoria/NSW border is not worried about the cold.
Whether they'd visited Bonang or not before they bought, the fun before and after pictures of these unspoiled 38 hectares (95 acres) give a good idea of what to expect in the chilly winters.
The buyer was not put off by the snow, paying $530,000 for their views of Australia's tallest mountain, Mt Kosciusko, or $5579 per acre.
Bonang, in remote East Gippsland, is said to feature some of the most stunning alpine forest and river gorge scenery in Victoria.
It is 767 metres above sea level.
Getting away from it all to your weekend retreat means stocking up with supplies at probably Orbost on the way there, 100 twisty kilometres to the south.
Delegate is about 40km across the border but it does have a pub and a store.
This block is nestled in the Honeysuckle Range with "an abundance of native flora and fauna, bordering a state forest.
The semi-cleared grazing land has been used to run cattle.
Water comes from natural springs and a rain fed dam.
Average rainfall in these parts is a hefty 1270mm each year.
Selling agents from Gippsland Real Estate say there is plenty of useable timber across the block for firewood because it looks like you will need it.
The property has a large, self contained, off-grid cabin which is powered by a solar system and generator.
The entire property has been re-fenced and is divided into four paddocks and includes a hayshed with storage for up to 50 round bales.
The post and rail stock yard is used on a share basis with neighbours.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
