The Land
Home/News

Federal inquiry launched into road resiliency, severe weather impacts on road network

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
December 3 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duty MLC Wes Fang, NSW Minsiter for regional transport and roads Sam Farraway and Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout. Picture by Madeline Begley

A parliamentary inquiry has been launched into the impact of severe weather events on Australia's national and regional road network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.