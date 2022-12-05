The Land
Panic buying spurs malt barley rally but price to come back as brewers fill up

By Jamie Brown
December 5 2022
Barley suitable for malt has attracted enormous premiums in recent weeks.

Panic buying in the wake of floods and excess rain has triggered the largest spread between feed and malt grade barley seen in recent memory, say traders.

