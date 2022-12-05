Panic buying in the wake of floods and excess rain has triggered the largest spread between feed and malt grade barley seen in recent memory, say traders.
Those high prices are now subsiding as orders for tonnage are locked-in.
Earlier this year global barley production for 2021-22 was estimated to be down seven per cent year-on-year, putting world stocks at the lowest level in almost 40 years.
Prices for the grain at moderate protein under 12.4 per cent, with minimum weight above 65 kilograms per kilolitre and falling numbers at above 300, same as H2 wheat, were, as of Monday, still attracting upwards of $480 at Grain Corp's Gilgandra silo.
That is a $200/t difference between feed barley and malt.
"We are accepting malt barley at numerous sites across the GrainCorp network," confirmed Jess Simons from GrainCorp.
"We work with growers when determining how we set our segregations for harvest, in order to meet operational and buyer demand."
The week before similar prices were being paid through CHS/Broadbent at its Jondaryan, Qld, site with those high prices falling to between $400/t and $430/t late last week. Those high prices will now subside further as orders come together.
Company trader Tim Murray, Toowoomba, Qld, confirmed that accumulations of only RGT Planet variety barley, high yielding and widely accepted by the malters, that met specifications were being accepted to "meet demands of Barrett Burstons malt demand into Brisbane."
The Jondaryan site concentrates on that particular variety.
"The price is influenced by market factors including demand and other supplies but prices have been well supported over harvest due to lower expected production of malt barley in NSW and Victoria. Despite a wet season in Queensland, the quality has generally been very good," he said.
"The pricing at our Jondaryan site is specifically for Planet barley and other grades are likely destined for feed markets. Blending is not suitable in ensuring quality meets our customers' requirements.
"This segregation of Planet malt accumulation should reach its capacity in the coming days," Mr Murray said."
While the global shortage has had an impact on price expectation, the biggest factor in recent price spikes in NSW has been major flooding and uncertainty around harvest, said Rabobank analyst Dennis Voznesenski.
"Over the last few weeks we've seen the APW1 versus feed spread rise substantially because of the floods, and with it so has the malt versus feed spread," he said.
"Everyone was worried about quality impact from floods and excess rain. Everyone tends to think the worst when floods or frosts occur, and commonly the impact is exaggerated in prices - there is a lot of panic in the short term. I think this is what happened for both high protein wheat and for malt premiums.
"Now with harvest in full swing in Queensland and in northern NSW and harvest starting to ramp up further south after the delays, the premiums have started to decline for higher protein wheat, and even malt versus feed barley spread has started to ease off too.
"Crops I saw west of Toowoomba were incredible. No doubt, there's a lot of quality downgrades further south, but there's still likely to be a lot of good quality crops too that may have not been impacted as severely.
"During the flood window, there would have been a lot of end consumers who were short of wheat and barley, waiting for harvest, and due to the delay from the rains and floods, they would have needed to buy elsewhere, hence prices were bid up by flour millers, maltsters and exporters. Now with more grain around, that sharp urgency and panic has eased, and with it prices."
"There have been rewards for those who invested in nitrogen," said Croppa Creek agronomist Jack Williamson, who scored a sale of Maximus variety which yielded 5t/ha with protein at 10-11.5pc and weight above 65kg/hl.
"The price has certainly been historically high but it is where it should be, given the rise in input cost..
"Malt is the hardest market to achieve and to make it you are really in the lap of the gods. The environment drives the outcome as much as the agronomist.
"As a result a farmer needs to be prepared to take advantage of market opportunities."
