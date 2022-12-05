WELL watered 245 hectare (606 acre) Macquarie River NSW property Baroona has sold at auction for $5.02 million, with three water access licences selling seperately.
Generating plenty of interest, the high security licence made $7100/megalitre, while the general security licences made $3500/ML and $3550/ML respectively.
The sale price of the land asset is equal to about $20,490/ha ($8284/acre).
The buyer of Baroona was a local farming family, with seven parties parties registered to bid at the auction.
Located 24km west of Dubbo and 15km east of Narromine, the country runs from heavy alluvial river country to fertile red loams that are practically all arable.
The 160ha of river country is well suited to cereal and fodder crops as well as irrigated lucerne. Pastures include clovers, ryegrass and phalaris with the opportunity to introduce lucerne into the country that is presently under crop.
There are four dams, a 6km frontage to the Macquarie River, and a bore supplying a tank, which services troughs in all of the paddocks.
Irrigation infrastructure includes two river pumps and four centre pivots with 73ha under irrigation. Hard hose irrigators water the areas not covered by the pivots. Eight of the smaller paddocks have drip irrigation.
Original timber was River Red Gums with majestic examples along the river and throughout the property.
Baroona is fenced into 14 main paddocks and 10 smaller paddocks and is suited for breeding and finishing livestock along with growing irrigated crops and dryland crops.
Structural improvements include a six bedroom homestead, three machinery sheds, a hay shed, three storage sheds, six fuel tanks, seven silos, a two stand shearing shed, steel cattle yards and adjoining feedlot yards.
The marketing of Baroona was handled by Peter Dwyer and Peter Milling, Peter Milling & Company, Dubbo.
