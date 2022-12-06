While it may be true that no one ever went bust by taking a profit, selling quality tester ALS (ASX code ALQ) six weeks ago was clearly a mistake.
When the latest half-year results were released on November 14, the shares jumped.
The Punter has been waiting in vain for profit-taking or general weakness in the stock market to bring them down again.
There may be good reasons for that. Debt looks very high, the dividend yield is almost non-existent, and the shares are selling for about 20 times the current earnings.
Debt totals just over $1 billion, while total equity is less than $1.3 billion, the shares yield around 3 per cent, but the interim dividend is unfranked, and the average price/earnings ratio on the stock market is around 14 times.
On the other hand, the half-year net profit and earnings per share virtually doubled, revenue was up 16.7pc, and the interim dividend was lifted from 15.8c to 20.3c.
The high level of debt reflects continuing investment in acquisitions and expanding and maintaining existing operations.
The directors are very comfortable with that, noting that it equates to only 1.9 times gross earnings, substantially less than the target maximum of 3.25 times.
Increased cash flow means it can cover interest costs 17 times.
The Punter is strongly tempted to buy back into ALS but remains dubious about the state of the market as a whole.
He has put in a cheeky bid for 300 shares at $12.10, some 20c below the current price.
Meanwhile, Beston Global Foods (BFC), which launched a share purchase plan offering a 60pc discount, has succeeded in raising the $28 million it wanted - but only just.
Slightly more than half of BFC shareholders decided not to buy, despite the steep discount.
Fortunately, there were enough shareholders opting to buy more than their entitlement to make up the difference.
