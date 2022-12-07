The death of icon Olivia Newton-John at her Californian home at age 73 in August ignited my memory of two racehorses that had identities "related" to the Australian-born superstar.
Australian-bred gallopers, Oenjay Star (born 1976), pronounced O-en-jay Star, was named in Olivia's honour, taking her initials ONJ. While Oenjay Star's son, Let's Get Physical (1982), took its name from the singer's hit song of the same name.
A sprint winner of nine races, Oenjay Star, won two runnings of the SAJC Lightning Stakes-G3 and was twice group two placed in Melbourne. Standing for a time at Dan Buffier's now defunct Wingarra Stud in the Bylong Valley, Oenjay Star is by the memorable GB-bred Royal Yacht.
Also, a brilliant sprinter, Let's Get Physical won six races, including the VATC Blue Diamond Stakes-G1 at two, and the AJC San Domenico Stakes-G3 at three.
Like his sire, a grey horse, Let's Get Physical was one of two group one winners sired by Oenjay Star (the other WATC Railway Stakes winner M'Lady's Jewel) and sired in total nine stakes winners.
Beginning his stud career at Yallambee Stud (now Hesket Thoroughbreds) in Victoria, Let's Get Physical sired one stakes winner, Green Sweeper, which won the VATC Chirnside Stakes-G2.
Let's Get Physical and Oenjay Star belong to the celebrated male line of Pharos (born 1920) via his grandson Nasrullah, a great stallion prominent in pedigrees today.
This is evidenced via outstanding sires, including US-bred Street Boss, Lonhro and his son Denman, also Spirit Of Boom, Xtravagant, Flying Artie, and Bullbars.
Breeders selling progeny by Snitzel horse Trapeze Artist at next year's major auctions would have been pleased to see the bay sire his first crop juvenile winner when Disneck scored a commanding win at Rosehill on November 26.
Disneck was knocked down for $200,000 to the colt's Warwick Farm conditioner Bjorn Baker at this year's Inglis Classic Yearling Sale.
Standing at Widden Stud in the Widden Valley, Trapeze Artist won seven of 20 starts, including four group one races in Sydney.
A total of 39 horses by Trapeze Artist are catalogued for next year's Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale and the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale in January and February, respectively.
The following day in Tasmania, another Snitzel stallion, Stratosphere - which stands at Grenville Stud at Whitemore, was also represented with his first crop two-year-old winner.
Winning at Elwick at Hobart, Encounter Sphere was Stratosphere's initial winner. However, the stallion had three runners in the 1000 metres maiden, also providing the second-placed filly Popilita, and last-placed Gretal in the six-race field.
Both Encounter Sphere and Popilita are bred, raced and trained by Graeme McCulloch - also the owner/operator of Grenville Stud.
A half-brother to two stakes winners and produced from Gosford Slipper-LR winner Ultimate Fever, Stratosphere only had one race start when finishing second in the ATC Canonbury Stakes-G3 (to young Aquis-based sire Performer).
Alcohol Free fetched a whopping 5.4 million guineas at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale at Newmarket in England last week.
Becoming the second-highest price horse ever sold at a European auction, Alcohol Free was bought by a partnership including Yulong and is heading to Australia to continue her racing career. She was one of 11 lots which sold for one million guineas or more. A group one winner at two, three and four, Alcohol Free - by former Coolmore Stud US-bred shuttler No Nay Never - has won six of 15 starts, including this year's July Cup-G1.
Interestingly, there were two mares at the December Mares Sale, which were in foal to the French-bred champion St Mark's Basilica (by Siyouni).
Young stakes winning Kingman mare, Love is You, was one and sold to Godolphin for 1.4 million guineas, while the other, Archangel Gabriel, sold for 800,000 guineas.
Last year's European Horse Of The Year, St Mark's Basilica, just completed his first shuttle season at Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains, at a $44,000 stud fee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.