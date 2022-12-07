Becoming the second-highest price horse ever sold at a European auction, Alcohol Free was bought by a partnership including Yulong and is heading to Australia to continue her racing career. She was one of 11 lots which sold for one million guineas or more. A group one winner at two, three and four, Alcohol Free - by former Coolmore Stud US-bred shuttler No Nay Never - has won six of 15 starts, including this year's July Cup-G1.