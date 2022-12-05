Sobering facts and figures presented at the fourth Australian Biological Farmers Conference, held in Lismore over the weekend, highlighted the urgent requirement to let nature do its thing.
Soils researcher and adjunct professor at Southern Cross University, Dr Lukas Van Zwieten, reminded conference attendees that 95 per cent of our food is grown in soil.
Between now and 2050 our farms will have to supply more food than has been grown over than the past 8000 years - and on a declining area, as cities gobble country.
"One third of our arable land is highly degraded. Last year 24 billion tonnes of soil were lost," he said. "Without major intervention we will have no topsoil in 70 years."
To build one centimetre of soil through the geological process takes two to four centuries.
The good news is 80pc of farmers have adopted no-till and 61pc are using cell, strip or rotational grazing.
Farmers have a critical role to play in allowing the natural dynamics within living soil to flourish and a large part of that requires land managers to give up their notion that a neat paddock is a reflection of nutrition.
The war on weeds is dead say advocates of biological farming and diversity, not monoculture, will be a key component of next-generation modern farming.
With precision planters and disc seeders already in wide use, it should be no trouble to create a cover crop from common seeds, much cheaper than fertiliser, which will restore soil to its premium - and previous - aggregated nature.
One of the most talked-about presentations at the conference, held at Southern Cross University, was via the internet from Professor James White, from Rutgers University in New Jersey, who presented his findings based on the original discovery of plant nutrient cycling, or the Rhizophagy cycle, by Queensland researcher Paungfoo-Lonhienne in 2010.
"After this research we started to study the inside of roots," Prof White said.
This very precise and complex process, only recently discovered, has been taking place in plants since liverworts were born - about 400 million years ago.
During the Rhizophagy cycle, a great diversity of soil bacteria are stripped of their nutritious shell within the root before being returned to the soil, or Rhizosphere, where they grow another protective layer packed with micro-nutrients, which when stripped again within the root by plant-based super-oxides, are able to provide yet a further dose of fertiliser.
Critically, an experiment with corn grown with chemical inputs, showed that side shoots failed to form. Only living bacteria have the hormones to trigger such growth.
"Without bacteria there is no root hair formation," Prof White said.
Another finding has been that tomato seeds within the fruit are a "rich source" of entophytic microbes, usually found in the gut of animals. Nature's design produces a seedling that has germinated with a "functional soil microbiome". While proponents of regenerative and biological farming all agree that reduced farm inputs can be achieved by allowing the Rhizophagy cycle to do its thing, many call for some fertiliser to balance requirements and allow the soil micro-biome to kick into gear.
"Applying nitrogen is like a drug - it gives the farmer a visual response," said Sunshine Coast-based nut crop advisor Alan Coates. "Plants need an adequate amount but we can get carried away with inputs."
Going cold turkey from a chemical farming system to "organic" just doesn't work, as shown in Sri Lanka, so the move must begin with a cover crop to put roots in the soil.
Mr Coates showed his audience typical grey soil under irrigated Bundaberg macadamia plantations totally, devoid of structure with less than one per cent soil organic carbon, and yet under a program of cover cropping combined with plantation tree growth that figure was lifted to 5pc in under a decade.
US cover crop specialist Bob Shaffer gave his understanding of success in California and Hawaii, giving evidence that inter-row cropping for cover is economically successful both above and below ground.
Both speakers advocated the fact that neatness does not equate to soil health. Mr Shaffer recounted the story of a wine grape grower who didn't want his consultant "growing weeds" between the rows in front of the tasting cellar so Mr Shaffer grew flowers instead. However, he calls for more proletarian plants in his regular dealing with bad soil. Multiple varieties of mustard, grasses and forbs or his go-to partners in growing soil biology while protecting the medium from the elements.
"Soil is a humble thing," he professes. "It shouldn't be exposed."
Read more: Cobram Estate olives sustainability gong.
Read more: China lockdown affect on Aussie wool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.