Another finding has been that tomato seeds within the fruit are a "rich source" of entophytic microbes, usually found in the gut of animals. Nature's design produces a seedling that has germinated with a "functional soil microbiome". While proponents of regenerative and biological farming all agree that reduced farm inputs can be achieved by allowing the Rhizophagy cycle to do its thing, many call for some fertiliser to balance requirements and allow the soil micro-biome to kick into gear.