The Land
Home/News

Western Downs man injured in quad bike crash airlifted by LifeFlight

December 5 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The LifeFlight team preparing to airlift the patient injured in the quad bike accident. Picture: Supplied

The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter has airlifted a man, after he was injured in a quad bike accident in the Western Downs region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.