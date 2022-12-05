How lucky that we are able to travel again, and the world is starting to get back to its normal self.
This month, I had the privilege of going on an overseas holiday for the first time in a long time.
Packing my bags and swimmers, I made the short jump across to our beautiful Pacific neighbour, Vanuatu.
Vanuatu has recently opened its borders and is welcoming everyone to come along and enjoy its beautiful blue seas, white beaches, and pristine reefs.
Now being an agriculturalist, I can't help but have a stickybeak at the different agricultural industries a country has.
I spent most of my time on holidays (in between a swim) looking at the different subsistence farming across the island.
Most of the farmers in the Pacific have small lots of land where they will grow a crop, usually fruit or vegetables.
They use the harvest to provide food for their family and sell the surplus at markets to make an income.
Fruits and vegetables can include tropical perennial trees such as coconut, mango, papaya, coffee and cocoa.
While vegetables may include tubulars such as potato, cassava and island spinach. Many of the farmers will have their family help tend to the farm, which means everyone makes an income.
Women will generally be the key contact for the farm, as the men often work during the day off-farm to generate more income for the family.
There are some key challenges that these growers face in the Pacific, such as access to fertiliser to produce a larger crop, similar to yields we have in Australia.
However, some growers see this as a positive, claiming it makes their produce cleaner and greener.
Something that I really admired was the hard work and passion for their farms and the pride the families had when explaining what they grew and how.
It reinforced that Agriculture all around the world provides families with incomes, a stable workforce and a purpose.
My post-holiday blues have been wearing off back home in the lead-up to our busiest time of year - the start of cherry harvest.
Growers around Young, Orange, Mudgee and Bilpin are preparing this year's crops with great anticipation for the Christmas period.
I have personally seen fantastic cherries growing away, almost ready for harvest.
Keep an eye out for fruit hitting the shelves over the next few weeks, and think about purchasing some Australian-grown cherries, which are known all around the world for their sweet, juicy quality.
