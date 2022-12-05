The Land
Home/News

Cherry growers prepare this year's crops with great anticipation for the Christmas period

By Jessica Fearnley
December 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growers around Young, Orange, Mudgee and Bilpin are preparing this year's cherry crops with great anticipation for the Christmas period. Photo: Jessica Fearnley

How lucky that we are able to travel again, and the world is starting to get back to its normal self.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.