Young farmers visit Canberra to provide youth lens on agriculture

The last sitting period in the 2022 calendar year for the Commonwealth government was fondly referred to as 'NFF Week', in circumstances where Parliament House and Old Parliament House became home to hundreds of farming representatives from around Australia.
From the National Farmers Federation (NFF) Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program Graduation to the NFF Leaders Summit and the NFF AGM and Members Council Meeting, topics of discussion were varied and lively and included the benefits of circular agricultural economies, the importance of digitising agriculture, understanding our volatile planet, and the opportunities available to the next generation of young aggies.
Significantly, 'NFF Week' also provided four representatives from the Young Farmers' Council with an invaluable opportunity to contribute to these conversations, thanks to Telstra, which is a long-term partner of NFF and with a focus on promoting the uptake of digital technologies, investing in emerging industry leaders, and driving awareness and support for the agricultural industry's 2030 Roadmap agenda.
Established in early 2022, the Young Farmers' Council is an initiative of NFF and co-facilitated by the Future Farmers Network (FFN) for the purposes of increasing NFF's engagement with young people in agriculture across all commodities nationally.
Whilst still in its early stages of development, the Young Farmers' Council provides 10 young farmers from NFF voting and non-voting member bodies a seat at the table to contribute to conversations about issues and opportunities facing agriculture in respect of climate change, infrastructure, research and development, land-use management, and investment.
The initiative is demonstrative of the desire of young aggies across commodities to engage and collaborate for the benefit of Australia's agricultural sector as a whole - rather than competing.
Indeed, the NFF and FFN have provided an environment where young aggies can combine resources, intellect, and experiences to ensure that we, as the next generation, are forming strong relationships across commodities and contributing to conversations that impact our cumulative futures in food and fibre production.
As a member of the Young Farmers' Council (representing the Future Farmers Network), I had the pleasure of joining Martin Murray (representing NSW Young Farmers), Jamie Pepper (representing Sheep Producers Australia) and Justin Blair (representing Canegrowers) in Canberra where we also had the opportunity to meet with a long list of Parliamentarians including Murray Watt, David Littleproud, Dr Helen Haines, and Raff Ciccone to discuss issues pertaining to youth in agriculture, including food security, barriers to entry, and energy markets.
Each member of Parliament was grateful for the opportunity to meet with young producers and agreed that the multi-partisanship approach to issues affecting all commodities taken by the Young Farmers' Council was unique.
Indeed, notwithstanding our passion and dedication for our respective commodities, our overarching desire to see the agricultural industry thrive sustainability and economically was front of mind and evident across all conversations.
Thank you to the National Farmers Federation and the Future Farmers Network for this extraordinary and encouraging opportunity, which was one that highlighted and supported the significance of a multi-partisanship approach to agriculture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.