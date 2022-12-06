With a yarding of 315 head, Dungog's last store sale for the year held the line with prices at $2200 for quality steers and $4100 for cows with calves and reflected the softening market across the region in other lines.
Dungog stock agent Kel Sullivan, Dillon and Sons, said the market was "cheaper than the previous store sale", but heavier steers and some cows and calves had sold at above-average prices.
Topping the sale was a pen of 13 Angus steers aged between 14 and 15 months, sold account Paterson River Beef, Lostock, and bought by Dungog local Jan Ryan. Ms Ryan bought another pen of six, yearling Angus steers at $2000, offered by John Bowen, Stroud.
Another sale feature was 24 lighter, weaner steers offered by Raglan Pastoral, Flattops, east of Dungog and bought by Genevieve Bell, Congewai, for $1750.
Six Angus cows with second calves at foot were bought by Hayden Smith, Vacey, for $4100. The vendor was Peter Rizk, Bendolba.
In the pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) offering, John Fitzgerald sold seven second-calf Angus females for $3150 that had been joined to a Sugarloaf Angus sire to Allan McGibbon, Bingleburra. Samantha Jewell, Clarencetown, sold nine young Angus cows with calves at foot for $3950, bought by Scott and Annette Sullivan, Clifford, Gresford.
Local producer Rick Cameron, Sugarloaf sold six Angus weaner heifers for $1675, which were sired by the top-priced Knowla Angus bull from the 2019 sale. The buyer was Bell River Thoroughbreds.
The selling agents were Dillon and Sons, Dungog.
