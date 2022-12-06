The Land
Steers at $2200, cows and calves at $4100

By Simon Chamberlain
December 6 2022 - 12:00pm
Some of the 13 Angus steers sold by Paterson River Beef, Lostock, for $2200 and bought by Dungog local Jan Ryan at the Dungog store sale. Photo: supplied.

With a yarding of 315 head, Dungog's last store sale for the year held the line with prices at $2200 for quality steers and $4100 for cows with calves and reflected the softening market across the region in other lines.

