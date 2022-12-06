South West Slopes country sold

THE productive 904 hectare (2233 acre) mixed-farming operation Wyrung-Attunga located in NSW's highly regarded South-West Slopes region has sold.
Situated 8km from Tarcutta and 54km from Wagga Wagga, the sale price remains undisclosed. However, it was marketed by Inglis Rural Property with price expectations of between $7 million and $8 million.
Wyrung-Attunga has a good balance of fertile creek flats rising to open sheltered valleys and timbered ridges.
The property features a 30 megalitre ground water licence and a bore with the potential for irrigation.
There are also 30 dams, a storage dam, and a frontage to Dellateroy Creek. The average annual rainfall is 720-750mm.
Boasting a strong fertiliser history and professional management program, the property has been running 3500 ewes and followers along with cattle.
Improvements include a renovated three bedroom house set in an established garden.
There are also steel cattle yards, a hay shed, grain storage, sheep yards, machinery shedding/workshop and a carport/storage shed.
Wyrung-Attunga was marketed by Sam Triggs and Liam Griffiths from Inglis Rural Property through an expressions of interest program.
