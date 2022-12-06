Park-like New England cattle country delivers

IMPRESSIVE New England cattle property Red Rock matches its park-like appearance with high yielding beef production, outstanding infrastructure and an abundance of water.
Situated east of Walcha, the 214 hectare (528 acre) property is in a region renowned for its fertile basalt soils and thriving pastures sustained by a 1200mm annual rainfall.
Red Rock has been operated as an Angus breeding operation with about 180 cows. The property is also well suited to backgrounding, given the kilograms of beef produced per hectare.
The property is divided into eight main paddocks serviced by a central laneway. There are also holding paddocks around the cattle yards, which have all weather access for trucks.
The paddocks have a strong fertiliser history and have pasture species including fescue, cocksfoot, rye grass and clovers.
Water is supplied by dams, the headwaters of Joyces Creek, tributary gullies, a network of troughs, and a high yielding bore.
A striking feature of Red Rock is the scale and style of the native eucalypt trees growing on the property.
Red Rock features a four bedroom, two bathroom, double brick and tile construction home, with alfresco verandahs, ideal for entertaining and taking in the spectacular scenery.
The home is positioned in an attractive setting surrounded by established gardens. More recent tree plantings include red, scarlet and pin oaks, various elms and beech trees, linden, tulip, ornamental pears, cedars, Himalayan spruce and redwoods.
There is also an aircraft hangar, 700m gravel airstrip, two 24x12m machinery sheds, workshop and a coolroom.
Red Rock will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Walcha on December 14.
Contact Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, Ray White Rural NSW.
