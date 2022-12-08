The Land
Home/Dairy

Bega dairy farmer, Tom Pearce, claims Milk Quality Awards silver plaque with low BMCC

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
December 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norm Pearce and Tom Pearce, with employees Chelsea Stevenson and Justin Holzhauser (absent - Marshall Booth). Photo: Supplied

Managing mastitis and maintaining herd health throughout prolonged wet weather has posed a significant challenge for many dairy farmers this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.