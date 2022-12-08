Managing mastitis and maintaining herd health throughout prolonged wet weather has posed a significant challenge for many dairy farmers this year.
Despite the difficulties, Bega's Tom Pearce was one of three NSW dairy farmers to earn a silver plaque in the 2022 Milk Quality Awards
Dairy Australia's Milk Quality Awards recognise farms across Australia with an annual average bulk milk cell count (BMCC) in the lowest 5 per cent during the financial year (July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022).
Mr Pearce runs his dairy operation on Warwick Farm, a 380-hectare property located 15 minutes north of Bega.
The fully registered Holstein herd batch calve twice yearly, with herd numbers fluctuating between 180 and 270.
Year-to-date, the farm received 1471 millimetres of rain, on the back of 1540mm in 2021.
"It was a very wet summer/autumn period, which carried a lot of soil moisture into an average winter rainfall pattern, but with milder temperatures," Mr Pearce said.
"We irrigated for two weeks in early September before above-average rainfall returned."
In terms of mastitis management, Mr Pearce has maintained the same milking practices for many years.
"We massage off dry manure/dirt and only wash wet manure/mud off teats and manually teat spray every teat at every milking," he said.
"We routinely herd record each month, which can identify one-off high count cows to monitor and reveals cows that are always outliers in the herd."
"BMCC is generally low, and if it does rise above normal between herd tests, it tells us there is an unhealthy cow to find.
"Daily inspections of the milk filter can alert us to traces of mastitis and a potentially sick cow."
Perennial high BMCC cows are high on the cull list.
Any two years olds with blind quarters and recurring mastitis are sold, likewise for cows with poor udder conformation.
"Knowing your cows and identifying changes to their behaviour and udder, be it swelling, a light quarter or teat damage is important," Mr Pearce said.
Other management techniques employed on-farm include randomly checking fresh cows and heifers post-calving, trimming dirty tails, avoiding hosing manure on cows as they leave the dairy, identifying and monitoring cows known to be repeat offenders regularly, carrying out blanket dry cow therapy and teat seal cows at dry-off.
"We don't select bulls on somatic cell count, rather preferencing bulls with high udder conformation scores," Mr Pearce said.
"As the saying goes: If you're going to milk a cow, you might as well milk a good one."
When treating cows displaying symptoms of clinical mastitis, Mr Pearce says early identification and treatment are essential.
"If a cow is physically sick from mastitis - in pain/slow walking/waiting to the end of milking - we treat her with intramammary antibiotics and anti-inflammatory/intramuscular antibiotics," he said.
"We continue treatment until the cow's behaviour returns to normal.
"If mastitis persists, we may change the intramammary antibiotics."
"If the cow's behaviour is normal, but we identify mastitis, we treat her with a short course of WHP intramammary antibiotics.
"If mastitis is still present, we keep changing drugs."
Cows that fail to respond to treatment remain on the bucket and, depending on their age and productivity, are either dried off early (although they pose a likely future mastitis risk) or are sold to prevent the possibility of cross-contamination.
