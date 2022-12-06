Braidwood's last store sale of the year saw Angus heifers reach a top of $2247.
The increased yarding of 634 cattle over the scales and 103 in the open auction, which were mainly cows and calves, was up by about 200 head on November's offering.
A total of 272 steers were yarded.
Those weighing 200-300 kilograms sold to a top of 635c/kg, returning $1610 a head.
Most steers were in the 300-400kg weight range and were predominantly Angus, making up to 566c/kg, to average 468c/kg, and returned a top price of $1973.
Steers 400-500kg, topped at 450c/kg, averaged 370c/kg, reaching $1935.
Steers weighing more than 500kg, made to 406c/kg, averaged 355c/kg, topped at $2500.
On account of WKW Holdings, Mount Wayo, Goulburn, a pen of 12 Angus steers, weighing 395kg, made 500c/kg, returning $1973.
On account of Wincradon Pastoral, Tarago, a pen of Angus steers weighing 290kg, made 550c/kg, returning $1610.
Heifer numbers reached 253 head.
The majority of heifers offered were in the 200-300kg weight range. They topped at 515c/kg, averaged 461c/kg, and returned a top price of $1493.
Heifers 300-400kg hit a top of 620c/kg, averaging 505c/kg, returning $2247.
Heifers 400-500kg, topped at 342c/kg, averaged 333c/kg and returned $1711.
Heifers weighing more than 500kg reached a top of 320c/kg, averaging 300c/kg, returning $2247.
The standout sale among the yearling cattle was a line of 17 Angus heifers sold on account of WKW Holdings, Mount Wayo, Goulburn, with an average weight of 362kg; they made 620c/kg and returned to a restocker for $2247.
A total of 57 cows were sold.
Cows weighing 250-500kg sold from 140-240c/kg to an average of 209c/kg and topped at $1122.
Cows weighing more than 500kg sold to 300c/kg, averaged 267c/kg and reached a top price of $2202.
A feature of the sale was a very good run of cows offered through Elders Cleary McDowall, selling to a top of $3841.
WJ Gibbs and Co. livestock agent Greg Darmody said competition among buyers was slightly back compared to the previous store sale.
"It was an attractive run of cattle for the last sale of the season with several autumn-drop calves in there," he said.
"While the competition was down on the last sale, the quality of the steers and heifers were quite good, they did command attention, and I thought they sold to a strong market."
Mr Darmody is keen to follow the opening calf sales in Victoria early in 2023 to see where the store market may be headed.
"I have heard that the Naracoorte sales were back and have come off the boil in line with the fat market, which it needs to do to balance the books," he said.
