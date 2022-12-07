Good graziers have nothing to gain from going down the path of selling their valuable carbon credits, argues a director of the primary Industries Climate Challenges Centre at the University of Melbourne.
Professor of sustainable agriculture Dr Richard Eckard spoke to beef producers at Casino on Tuesday, as part of Meat and Livestock Australia's final Meatup Forum for the year.
"The system rewards the wrong farmers," Dr Eckard argued. "Some might claim carbon credits by growing their soil organic carbon from three per cent to 6pc but what about those already at 6pc?
When accounting for soil carbon "additionality", land managers must show specific changes whereas under the inset framework additionality doesn't matter, he said.
"We just want honest accounting. We're not selling carbon, we're keeping it on our own account.
"Otherwise we might have farmers going back to the carbon market and buying back their own credits for three times the price."
As an example of offsets Dr Eckard said all of the mining activity in the Kimberley region could be offset by planting trees across the whole of the west Australian wheat belt, but when those trees slowed down in growth the ability to offset carbon production in mining would wane, while industry would carry on.
"By 2030 people will stop talking about carbon credits," he said and predicted the market will have exhausted itself in favour of biodiversity credits.
"Carbon in your soil will be a co-benefit," he said.
Of greater immediate importance is the requirement to reduce methane emissions in livestock. While the gas only lasts for 14 years, the influence it has on global warming is significantly greater than carbon dioxide.
The MLA's Carbon Neutral by 2030 goal is more of a response to supply chain demands than government direction, with the big corporates driving the demand for change.
"By 2050 farmers will struggle to get a bank loan unless they can show their enterprise is carbon neutral," predicted Dr Eckard.
"Building soil organic matter can increase farm production by $200 a hectare a year, but on paper an Australian Carbon Credit Unit is only worth $20/ha/yr. I just don't get the logic," he said.
As a result Dr Eckard advises landholders to think carefully about whether to offset or inset the carbon credits they produce as the red meat industry will require all the help it can get to achieve its promise.
However, there still remains the need to collect on-farm data between now and 2030.
"Not every farmer has to be carbon neutral by 2030, just the average of the industry," he reminded producers.
"We're just starting the journey."
The pathway to reduce methane emissions begins with good on farm management that promotes healthy and fertile livestock, says Prof Eckard.
Reducing nitrous oxide in urine can be achieved by not over-feeding protein, while incorporating legumes into grass dominant pasture can drop methane production by 15 per cent because the nitrogen-fixing plants reduce methane production in the rumen by providing a tannin complex which reduces urinary nitrogen.
Feeding certain supplements can reduce the volatile greenhouse gas by 20pc.
Breeding for less methane - the NSW Department of Primary Industries recently created the capability to include such a metric in BreedPlan - is expected to reduce the gas production by 1pc a year.
First-cross Bos indicus/British calves, which have naturally better feed conversion, also produced less methane. And there are new tools, like wearable collars that cut burps by half.
Concerned for its intensive dairy industry, New Zealand is developing a vaccine that will reduce methane by 20pc and is reported to diminish feedlot emissions by 80pc.
Meanwhile, the use of seaweed has proponents thinking twice, as studies show its introduction to the rumen produces bromoforms, which are active ingredients in the depletion of ozone.
"We need more due diligence," says Dr Eckard. "When it comes to seaweed the media marketing machine is way ahead of the science."
With rainfall clearly linked to soil organic carbon formation, Melbourne University's Prof Eckard says Australia is poorly placed to deal in carbon credit units.
"Soil carbon is a function of rainfall," he says." During La Nina more carbon is stored in our soils, but during drought, microbes consume soil carbon. We need to think of carbon in decadal time steps, not annual ones," he said.
Fortunately, the red meat industry has already made big steps toward carbon neutrality, lowering emissions by 59pc since 2005 - mostly from producers in western NSW and Queensland who had been given permission to clear woody weeds but kept them growing instead. The livestock sector now contributes 10.7pc of national greenhouse gas emissions, down from 22pc in 2005.
