Cavoodle breeder Stephanie Robinson has given a Eugowra lady a ray of sunshine following the recent flood event which saw her lose generations of memories.
Jeanette Norris's family has been a big part of the Eugowra community for years, and not only has Ms Norris been grieving after watching so many memories wash away, she also lost her dog who died around the same time.
When Ms Robinson made the trip to Eugowra to help the community through her role with Lifeline Central West, she was touched by Ms Norris's story and knew how she could help on a more personal level.
That help was a furry, four-legged friend - Miss Truffle.
"I've bred cavoodles for 19 years and there was a lady in Eugowra who's dog passed away - he didn't pass away in the floods, he just passed away," Ms Robinson said.
"She's a widow and is nearly 90 and her dog had been her best little buddy and I was incredibly moved by her story."
As Ms Robinson was listening to Ms Norris's story about the significance of her family in the Eugowra community and everything she had lost, including her dog, the ladies began talking about cavoodles.
"I got her all teary and her family is just so excited for her ... knowing that this will just make a huge difference for her," Ms Robinson said.
"She's not insured, how do you rebuild, how do you move on from that, it just seems like such a big ask of somebody of that age, and animals are just so therapeutic.
"If that's going to help her recovery and make her feel okay to have that little companion that's going to be there for the rest of her life, let's do it."
On Wednesday morning, November 30, Ms Robinson introduced Miss Truffle to her new owner, and the moment was very special.
The little cavoodle pup and Ms Norris bonded immediately and there were some tears of joy to mark the occasion.
