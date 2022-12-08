One of the main arteries for freight between Melbourne and Brisbane has been impacted by floodwaters for nearly three months but there is an end in sight.
As floodwaters begin to recede, work has commenced on fixing the Newell Highway in two of the six locations impacted.
The Newell was first impacted by floodwaters on September 16, between Forbes and Back Creek.
Transport for NSW was forced to close the section to light traffic and towing vehicles on October 27 due to significant pavement damage with heavy vehicles allowed continued access to help with movement of freight before the section was closed to all traffic on October 31.
"Transport for NSW has completed repair work at two of six key locations on this closed section with further work planned for the remaining four once the water level recedes enough to allow safe access by crews," a spokesperson for Sam Farraway, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads said.
"This road rebuilding work is expected to take several weeks to complete after the flood water recedes, weather permitting.
"Unfortunately, we are unable to accurately predict the timeframe for this flooding event to conclude and allow repairs to commence."
ALSO READ:
Rob Allen, owner of Rob Allen Livestock Transport in Forbes, said the flooding had significantly added to his travel times.
"It has added at least an hour to any job, sometimes much more," Mr Allen said.
"The extra travel is affecting the business with more wear and tear on the truck and more fuel costs for the same fee.
"It is not only that, but the increased heavy vehicle traffic on back roads is breaking up these surfaces which were never meant to carry these loads."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.