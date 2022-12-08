The Land
Home/News

Newell still closed but progress being made

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
December 8 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A flooded Newell Highway cuts off Forbes and West Wyalong.

One of the main arteries for freight between Melbourne and Brisbane has been impacted by floodwaters for nearly three months but there is an end in sight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.