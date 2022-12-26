The Land
It's been a roller coaster year

By Denis Howard
December 26 2022 - 7:00pm
When I first attended the alpaca competition at Sydney Royal Show, I got a "selfie" with a young lady leading a Huacaya, Samantha Hayward. Surprisingly, Samantha was happy to jump in another photo with me this year.

There is always a wide range of emotions in agriculture although you may struggle to see them on the stoic faces of some of our nation's farmers.

