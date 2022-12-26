There is always a wide range of emotions in agriculture although you may struggle to see them on the stoic faces of some of our nation's farmers.
Personally, I have enjoyed a number of high points this year including my move to The Land from a national team role in June.
Even before that, my highlight was the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
I have covered the goats, pigs and alpacas for the past couple of years at the show and all the people involved are great advocates for their respective industries.
Seeing returning coordinators, judges and exhibitors and hearing their stories from the past 12 months is something I really enjoy and continue to look forward to each year.
I loved hearing first hand how an alpaca fibre co-op is filling an order to China who can't get enough of it.
Seeing alpaca exhibitors and paraders I met for the first time five years ago is always fun.
I got a "selfie" with a young lady who had been in a photo with me at my first alpaca competition.
At this year's show she won the National Alpaca Young Judges competition.
This year's show was a tough one for the pig competition.
Exhibitors who have been showing pigs for years were forced to watch other competitions after the Japanese Encephalitis outbreak caused the cancellation of their own event.
They were still more than happy to have a chat and talk about life on their farms.
I met a young judge who had grown up in town at West Wyalong.
They got into agriculture through school, went on to become an ag teacher, and despite now living in the middle of Sydney, are still deeply invested in goats.
It is a miracle I haven't walked out of the show with a Huacaya alpaca, a Berkshire pig, or a couple of boer goats - probably a good thing for my marriage!
Speaking of leaving with animals, I covered my first stud sales this year, which was a real eye-opener.
It is hard not to get caught up in all the action of a good sale.
I guess there was one benefit to the wet spring though, it kept my hayfever at a minimum and saved me from accidentally bidding on a bull or ram by scratching my nose.
There are always a few larrikins around the sale circuit.
I remember going to Felix Rams sale at Greenthorpe and talking to a gentleman there.
I was telling him it was my first ram sale but I had been to a couple of bull sales.
He promptly told me "ram sales are better because there is less bull".
Speaking to vendors after a strong sale is a good experience, less so when the sale hasn't gone to plan.
A fun moment was when I was talking to Waitara Angus stud principal Stephen Chase after they had sold a bull out of Baldridge Goalkeeper for a stud record $110,000.
Stephen's son Toby came running up all excited and said "we're getting a pool!"
Apparently Stephen had promised the kids a pool if the bull went for over $100,000.
It was a great moment to witness.
Another larrikin I ran into during the year was Nutrien studstock agent Bradley "Bull" Wilson.
Bull and I went to high school together in Bathurst and were good mates.
I hadn't seen him for too many years and when we bumped into each other at the Lachlan Merinos sale, it was like a reunion.
Bull enjoys a laugh and it is infectious.
In the photo included here (bottom left), Bull was asked to hold a lady's sunglasses while she posed for a photo with a top priced lot.
Bull couldn't help himself and had to get a photo wearing the sunglasses, which I think we can all say, suit him pretty well.
This year was a tough one for growers in a lot of areas of the state.
Firstly, many growers I spoke to had to go back two or even three times just to get their crops up and out of the ground due to paddocks being water logged.
When they finally did get crops out of the ground, there was immense disease pressure due to the green bridge from a wet summer.
Then widespread flooding knocked down a lot of crops just before they were due to be harvested.
This happened after growers had to pay nearly double the usual price to grow their crops due to high input and fuel costs.
Some growers had spent twice as much as usual then lost their third crop in a row to floods.
It speaks volumes to the resilience of our great farmers that they get back up and go again.
Some of the flooding has been pretty close to home.
I live in Parkes and Eugowra is a half hour drive away.
Communications were knocked out and not knowing how my friends who live in the town were faring was a testing time but thankfully they were safe.
When the road between Parkes and Eugowra opened again, I drove out there to speak to some people on the ground.
To see the devastation of the inland tsunami first hand was a very emotional experience.
Speaking to people who had just lost their homes or had spent eight hours sitting on their roofs, getting sunburnt, waiting to be rescued was gut-wrenching.
It wasn't just the damage to the 250-odd homes or the shops and services.
There was canola more than one kilometre from where it had been windrowed, dead livestock found in trees, and damage to roads which may take years to be completely repaired.
What this flash flooding also showed was the community spirit in rural NSW.
Families from schools around the area did loads of washing, people donated truckloads of bedding and food, and others raised money to help.
The rebuild will take a long time but seeing people getting straight to work to begin the clean up showed that Eugowra will recover over time.
I wish everyone a merry Christmas and a great 2023.
