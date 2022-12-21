The Land
Home/News

Timing delay impacting bait effectiveness

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
December 21 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders visited a Fipronil baiting station on the Central Coast which is in place in the hopes of attracting feral bees.

Five new Varroa mite detections in the last month has many in the bee industry questioning if the roll out of wild hive baiting has happened too late.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.