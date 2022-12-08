US Payroll data released on Friday last week came in higher than expected, suggesting there is still a strong pace of net hiring in November.
The headline non-farm payrolls gained 265,000 against 200,000 expected.
This result continues the trend of good news is bad news as equities opened lower, the US dollar was stronger, and yields jumped higher.
However, this didn't last, as the S&P500 was down just 0.1 per cent on Friday after opening down 1.2pc.
Equities began the week lower, and prior to Jerome Powell's Wednesday speech, the S&P500 was down as much as 2.2pc.
The index rallied later in the week finishing up 1.1pc, and is now 15pc below its peak on April 1.
The NASDAQ also improved over the week, up 2.09pc, along with New Zealand's NZX 50, up 2.28pc and the ASX200, up 0.58pc.
In Asian markets, the Hang Seng was 0.3pc lower on Friday but finished the week up 6.27pc, significantly beating all major international indices.
Optimism around China's transition away from zero COVID-19 led the market gains as Shanghai joined other cities, including Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, in relaxing restrictions.
Shanghai will no longer require PCR testing in outdoor public venues and public transport.
Restrictions in China remain high in comparison to the rest of the world.
However, financial markets look to be firmly focused on the longer-term outlook and not China's recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
Commodities also saw significant gains due to Chinese optimism, with coal increasing by 11.91pc, Aluminium by 7.75pc and iron ore by 7.71pc.
Offshore markets saw some significant performers last week, with Credit Suisse Group rallying by 9.3pc on Friday as the company chairman Axel Lehmann said the bank's liquidity was improving and the huge outflows of client assets were coming to an end.
In Tech, Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms Inc., increased by 7.9pc on Thursday as they announced they would be giving up offices in Manhattan's Hudson yard in an effort to slash expenses and cut its workforce.
And finally, Netflix Inc. finished the week up 12.21pc following a statement from the Co-CEO and chairman Reed Hastings, who stated that the company was initially wrong in its reluctance to adopt advertising in a lower cost alternative to customers.
