When floodwater began to rise, mother of four Annabelle Kennedy moved her family and the contents of her studio to town.
That was just over nine weeks ago. Now for the first time since they were cut off they are back home and she is getting ready to head to Sydney for the Buy from the Bush (BFTB) Christmas market.
"We moved to Nyngan before the October long weekend because the Bogan River came up and cut us off from town and water flooded parts of the property with on flow from the Macquarie River," Mrs Kennedy said.
"The Bogan River came up so high our only options were to get stranded on the farm and get assistance via chopper or go to town to stay put."
They opted for town so her children could go to school and they could access services and supplies.
Related reading: Rural initiative a shot in the arm for the bush
But back on the 16,187 hectare property, they managed to harvest 3035ha of winter crop but 607ha of wheat planted was destroyed from floodwater.
"We were actually happy we could harvest," she said.
In the move to Nyngan, she also relocated her business Kennedy The Label to town and set up a makeshift studio so she could continue operating.
"October is the busiest time of the year and when we realised the water would not recede soon we moved all the contents of the studio through floodwater in different cars," she said.
As she prepares to head to Sydney, Mrs Kennedy looks back over the five years since she started her business.
"It started as a passion project during maternity leave that turned into a business," she said.
"The success of my business can be largely attributed to the BFTB campaign, my largest customer base is in the city so it's lovely to have the opportunity to meet face to face."
Her business is one of 20 that will be featured at the BFTB Christmas market that will be held in The Rocks tomorrow and Saturday.
With many bush businesses facing some of the worst floods on record, BFTB founder Grace Brennan says the markets were one way to support devastated communities.
"For many businesses, their Christmas trade has been hugely disrupted by floods. Some have been isolated for many weeks and unable to fulfill online orders," Ms Brennan said.
BFTB will also host an 'Hour For Eugowra' auction on Saturday at 2pm with Flemings Auctions from Boorowa taking online bids for those who can't be there via Auctions Plus.
Donated auction items include artwork by Barcaldine's Jayde Chandler, luxury farm stay at Wilga Station, Bathurst, a signed vinyl by Tim Minchin and the 'Boorowa Blowout', a weekend away donated by the Boorowa community.
More reading: Finger tap or head nod? What's your bidding style
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.