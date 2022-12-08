The Land
Buy from the Bush businesses head to Sydney

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
December 8 2022
Annabelle Kennedy has just returned home after nine weeks as floodwater cut them off from Nyngan where she relocated her family and business in that time. Photos: Kennedy The Label

When floodwater began to rise, mother of four Annabelle Kennedy moved her family and the contents of her studio to town.

