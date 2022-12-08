The Land
Dunedoo store sale sees cheaper trend

Kate Loudon
Kate Loudon
December 8 2022
The top priced pen of PTIC heifers with purchaser Kate Elder, Mudgee, and Richard Noble, Gulgong.

In the final sale for the year at the Dunedoo saleyards, 1200 head were yarded with the sale topped by a Jersey cow on her first calf account Jim Bowman, Merotherie, Dunedoo which sold for $4100 to Ken Williamson, Four Mile Creek, Orange.

