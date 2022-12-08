In the final sale for the year at the Dunedoo saleyards, 1200 head were yarded with the sale topped by a Jersey cow on her first calf account Jim Bowman, Merotherie, Dunedoo which sold for $4100 to Ken Williamson, Four Mile Creek, Orange.
Topping the heifers at $2700 was a pen of 11 pregnancy-tested-in-calf Speckle Park heifers account The Mait family of Byalla Downs, Leadville, which were purchased by the Elder family, Mudgee.
In the remaining heifers, Angus sold from $1420 to $1620 and Herefords sold from $1350 to $1420.
Cross bred heifers sold from $1140 to $1390 with Bos Indicus cross' selling to $1420.
Better conditioned Angus cows and calves sold to $3250 with Hereford, and Limousin pairs selling to $2900. Lighter conditioned Angus cross females sold from $1100 to $2500.
Bos Indicus type females sold to $2150.
Heavy Angus steers sold from $1630 to $1910 with the medium to lighter portion ranging from $1220 to $1550.
Charolais and Charolais cross steers sold to $1570 with Herefords ranging from $1320 to $1615. The Bos Indicus portion sold from $1000 to 1200.
Milling Stuart's Jamie Stuart said it was a very good run of cattle with plenty of weight.
"The store market is starting to soften which is on trend with what we are seeing in the far market," Mr Stuart said.
"This was about $300 cheaper than the last store sale we had," he said.
