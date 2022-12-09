The sugar cane harvest will continue into the new year, with the three mills on the Northern Rivers cooling their boilers for only a few days over the Christmas period.
Last year the co-operative crushed 1.6m tonnes of cane. This year will be more like 1.3m tonnes.
While tonnage is down, following record floods that killed or damaged one year old crops, concentrated cane sugar percentages have crept above the normal five year average in recent dry weeks. New cane was planted in the same period.
Meanwhile, prices for cane paid to farmers next year will be at the record high of $45 a tonne, with sugar on the world market hovering around $600/t.
NSW Sugar Milling Co-operative CEO Chris Connors says strong sugar prices are expected to remain into 2024 with good prices to continue beyond that.
Before COVID sugar price was sitting at an unsustainable $28/t paid to farmers and while growers are celebrating a pay rise, it comes with a tax as inputs double and - more importantly - next year's yield will be reduced as most crop south of the Tweed is harvested at two years old.
"It doesn't matter what the price if there's nothing to cut," said Woodburn grower John Haynes, who has lost count of the tonnes of debris he and his brother David fished out of their cane paddocks, from runabout boats and caravans to refrigerators and a lot of timber.
"We'll be picking it up it for years," he said.
Chairman of the Lower Clarence Harvesting Co-operative, Robert Carr, said the season stripped vigour out of two year old cane, some of which had sat in shallow water for months after the floods.
"The cane looked green but after we burnt the trash and put a harvester into it there was nothing there. Where we expected 185-200t/ha there was 135-150t/ha," he said.
"There was no stool; no weight. It was barely surviving.
"The old growers always said you need a drought after planting to encourage the cane to stool out. They said you can grow cane in dust but not mud."
The Lower Clarence had water 100mm higher than 1974 on grower Ross Farlow's farm at Maclean and while cane was inundated, it was not affected in the same way as the Richmond Valley crop.
A top dressing of nitrogen by helicopter proved its worth on surviving cane, with the grass plant desperately requiring nutrition to produce.
"It was all over and done within two hours with no compaction whereas with two tractors going it would have taken me five days. A lot of farmers don't put a dollar value to their time," Mr Farlow said.
Broadwater mill was particularly hard hit and the start of the crush was delayed, following $27m worth of flood damage.
Condong mill on the Tweed has wrapped up local crushing but is remaining in operation into January to deal with overflow from the Richmond Valley. Condong mill was damaged to the tune of $15m.
Harwood mill on the lower Clarence, which also refines sugar, took a $4m damage hit in the March floods.
A combined state and federal government grant is expected to deliver $12.5m in assistance, with most of that to land hopefully before Christmas.
To get operations ups and running the money has already been spent by the co-operative to the tune of $44m.
Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors said equipment replaced under insurance would be "like for like" with little capital available to go above and beyond to flood-proof operations next time a lower river inundation reaches a similar peak.
The cost of transferring cane from Broadwater to Condong is expected to cost an additional $1.5m to $2m.
"At the end of the day as a co-operative we run the business to get growers' cane off their paddocks and to crush it," Mr Connors said.
