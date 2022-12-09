The Land
NSW Sugar crush extended as mills mop up after flood damage

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated December 9 2022 - 1:16pm, first published 11:00am
Sugar cane harvesting will continue into the new year after substantial delays to the harvest as a result of floods in March.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

