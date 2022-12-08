The Land
Coolabah's Bahloo listed at $4.3 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated December 8 2022 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Bahloo covers 12,786 hectares and has plenty of development potential.

WESTERN NSW property Bahloo has been listed with Nutrien Harcourts for $4.3 million or near offer, after being put to auction on November 30.

