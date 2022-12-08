The Land
New England's Mayfield sold, The Downs listed

December 8 2022 - 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
New England property Mayfield has sold at auction, while The Downs has been listed for sale.

NEW ENGLAND NSW property Mayfield has sold at auction for $2.8 million, while The Downs has been listed for sale at $9.2m.

