In the 280 kg to 330kg weight range, 149 steers were sold with a top of 602c/kg and an average of 502c/kg. Lesser quality steers in this range sold from 300c/kg. In the 200kg to 280kg section, 126 steers sold between 424c/kg to a top of 612c/kg, averaging 564c/kg. The top-priced steers of the day were found in the under 200kg range, with only 37 offered and averaging nearly 593c/kg.