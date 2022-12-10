The Land
Quality Angus steers top at 640 cents a kilogram at Inverell

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated December 11 2022 - 1:59pm, first published 7:00am
Aaron Jones, Yullundry, Ben Lomond with some the 22 weaner steers he offered, that made 584 cents a kilogram. Photo: Simon Chamberlain

Prices for quality lines of steers, heifers and cows held firm at Inverell's final monthly store sale for the year, with demand for potential background cattle driven by a bounty of grass in the region.

