Prices for quality lines of steers, heifers and cows held firm at Inverell's final monthly store sale for the year, with demand for potential background cattle driven by a bounty of grass in the region.
Steers were more numerous, with 428 head auctioned, selling between 300c/kilogram to 640c/kg, and averaging 511.72c/kg. Heifers ranged in price between 300c/kg and 596c/kg, for an average of 495c/kg for the 247 yarded.
In the 280 kg to 330kg weight range, 149 steers were sold with a top of 602c/kg and an average of 502c/kg. Lesser quality steers in this range sold from 300c/kg. In the 200kg to 280kg section, 126 steers sold between 424c/kg to a top of 612c/kg, averaging 564c/kg. The top-priced steers of the day were found in the under 200kg range, with only 37 offered and averaging nearly 593c/kg.
Heavier steers in the 330kg to 400kg range sold between 320c/kg to 518c/kg for an average of 473c/kg with 82 penned and 25 steers in the 400kg to 500kg range averaged 376c/kg with a top of 452c/kg.
READ MORE AT:
Aaron Jones, Yullundry, Ben Lomond decided to sell two lines of Dulverton Angus-sired steer and heifer weaners, calved in March and April this year. He said the decision to sell the calves off their mothers paid off, with the 18 heifers making 584c/kg and averaging 308 kg. His pen of 22 steers averaged 309kg and sold for 584c/kg.
"I didn't want to wean cattle over Christmas, and it was good to get rid of them at these prices," Mr Jones said.
Mr Jones said despite a fall of 16 millimetres of rain in the first week of December, the bulk of the feed was beginning to hay off in his district. He said with a smile that he was nearly ready for another good rainfall.
John Spriggs from Texas, Queensland, sold two pens of Angus weaners. Six steers averaged 345kg and made 480c/kg, while six heifers averaged 435c/kg with an average weight of 375kg, while Horton River Grazing, Upper Horton, sold nine steers averaging 255kg for 612c/kg.
In the cow and calf section, 51 lots sold between $2100 to $2900, averaging $2641, while only seven first-calf cows made between $1780 and $2000 for an $1842 average.
There were 44 pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows, which ranged in price from $1300 to $2600 for an average of $2205.
Dalkeith Pty Ltd, Warialda, sold 10 older heifers ranging in price between $1540 a head to $2520.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.