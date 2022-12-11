A complex condition that gobbles tropical pasture at the peak of its production continues to frustrate scientific researchers who are no closer to halting its southward spread.
What was first observed on the Atherton Tablelands in 2015 now includes the NSW Far North Coast south to Teven via Alstonville and has jumped the border near the confluence of the Richmond and Clarence near Woodenbong.
All sown summer grasses are affected, with broad leaf paspalum a particular favourite. It also digests Setaria and Rhodes grasses, although not to the same extent.
"This dieback usually starts under trees and spreads along the slope," reports senior research scientist with the NSW Department of Primary Industries, Dr Suzanne Boschma.
Grasses turn red, purple or yellow and die leaving space for broadleaf weeds to grow.
What can be found with careful investigation are the presence of miniscule white mealybugs camping in the thatch and on the underside of affected grass leaves, and grazing its biomass to the ground.
What it won't destroy are broadleaf species including legumes and weeds.
Ryegrass is also immune, and is typically the first seed sown after impact.
Studies on the mealybug have found them to hide in thatch and soil - to 0.9m depth during winter, rising to munch their way through summer pasture from around September to May.
"Insecticides are expensive and there are long withholding periods - six months," Dr Boschma warned.
The longer the pasture, the more vulnerable it seems to be. Where soils have poor nutrition grasses are most affected while paddocks rich in carbon, typically on the flats, are able to better weather the onslaught.
Properties first affected by dieback in the Tweed Valley in late 2019 are still dealing with its outcome as it waxes and wanes.
The problem first appeared on the Love family's beef property near Round Mountain after the hard drought of 2019.
"It seems to come back in the autumn every year," said Dianne Love. "Our grass is just starting to grow now."
On one of their properties Brahman/Simmental cross cows have been destocked by half.
"We've been lucky that prices have been high," she said.
Ryegrass seed broadcast over affected areas has worked to provide enough feed. Sowing of setaria, Rhodes grass and clover has helped but legume establishment in winter has been a challenge.
Meanwhile, North Coast Local Lands Services senior livestock officer Nathan Jennings said graziers who wanted to keep producing had to take direct action.
"The cost of doing nothing is the same as having a drought in perfect conditions," he said.
"There are producers who have destocked 30-50pc, some 100pc.
"We believe the inland is susceptible west possibly as far as Goondiwindi."
Typically the phenomenon has been limited in Queensland to zones with greater than 600mm annual rainfall.
Dr Boschma said the complex problem confounded those who studied it because at first glance it appeared to be a pathogen and yet under the microscope there was no such evidence.
"Of the many hundreds of samples analysed no bacterial or fungal pathogens have been consistently found although there are a few novel viruses.
"Affected pasture appears to have an underlying condition. They are run down through drought or lower fertility or in acidic soils. It seems to affect weaker pastures not at their best, similar to humans being more prone to cold or 'flu when they are run down.
"The important message is to utilise the paddock," she said. "If there's too much biomass the pasture crashes."
If a producer wanted to continue to turn off beef there is nothing to do but to sow new seed.
"Walking away isn't really an option," she said. "Broadleaf weeds survive and take hold.
"To get the ground back to productivity it needs active management."
Sowing winter rye is a natural first step when summer-dominant tropical grasses die, and it remains unaffected by dieback.
Winter legumes are an important element in the diversity mix, with not only their ability to remain alive after dieback, but they help fill an important feed-gap in beef production.
Mr Jennings said results from a test paddock on the Tweed suggest producers' forage options from sub-tropical pasture are limited to panics, signal grass - which can be a problem for cattle if grown on poor soils - Rhodes grass and teff.
"Cowpea performed well but other legumes failed to compete with the broadleaf weeds," he said.
In other findings, microbial treatment had no impact, while slashing and fertilising helped.
There is an expectation that MLA funding will help continue the investigations and Southern Cross University is beginning new work looking at soil fertility as a component of the die-back phenomenon.
Imported hay, once considered a vector, does not appear to cause the problem.
"The risk is low," Dr Boschma said,
"And the evidence is that livestock don't spread it, but maintaining good biosecurity is important."
