The Land
Home/Beef

Schools providing beef industry with potential future leaders

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
December 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the judging lineup of the steers and heifers at the Colin Say and Co Beef Extravaganza at Glen Innes in September. Photo: Simon Chamberlain

The preparation and showing of steers and heifers by schools and beef industry enthusiasts has been a big winner with the removal of COVID-19-induced barriers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.