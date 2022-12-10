The preparation and showing of steers and heifers by schools and beef industry enthusiasts has been a big winner with the removal of COVID-19-induced barriers.
Events like the Glen Innes Beef Extravaganza, the Northern Schools Steer Competition and the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza thrived this year with large numbers of schools, students and support from family and friends.
The Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza set records with more than 300 steers and carcase heifers on display and 570 young beef enthusiasts participating from right across the state.
The Northern Schools competition had teams from 20 schools from Tenterfield in the north of the state, Kempsey and Maclean on the coast and throughout the New England and Northwest slopes.
"Some people like to race horses or go campdrafting, but the number of people wanting to prepare and show competition steers and heifers is growing rapidly."- Shad Bailey, Colin Say & Co, Glen Innes
The Beef Extravaganza at Glen Innes has a much smaller number of entries, but its place in steer and heifer shows rates as one of the most lucrative hoof and hook competitions in the country, with around $30,000 in prizemoney and product on offer.
Its reputation as the 'Magic Millions' of steers and heifer shows is firmly in place, with its annual potential sale number 14 scheduled for February 2023. The average of all the steers and heifers sold was 1122c/kg, up 400c/kg on the 2021 sale. The top-priced steer returned $6982 or 2450 cents a kilogram.
Buyers came from South Australia to Queensland's Darling Downs and included schools from the Central West and Northern Tablelands, from Wellington to Bonalbo. Overall about 80 per cent of cattle on offer had Limousin or Limousin-infused genetics, with the balance showing European influence.
Shad Bailey from Colin Say and Co is one of the organisers and said the format of the potential sale is reinforced by a selection panel scrutinising the selected steers and heifers.
He said breeders from the Upper Hunter, New England, Northern Tablelands, southern Queensland, Dubbo, and parts of the Central West had offered cattle for the catalogue. However, acceptance is only finalised once approved, independent inspectors examine the sale prospect.
"These are purposed-bred and purpose-sold cattle," Mr Bailey said.
"Some people like to race horses or go campdrafting, but the number of people wanting to prepare and show competition steers and heifers is growing rapidly."
He said at the Glen Innes sale, syndicates are formed to secure animals with potential and that investment pays dividends. Cattle bought from the 2022 Potential sale included the grand champion reserve champion, champion heavyweight, champion school carcase, champion middleweight carcase, and three steers from the winning side in the State of Origin competition.
There were six lots from the sale in the top 20 of on the hoof entries, seven entries in the top 20 carcase entries and eight animals in the top 20 overall. Steers and heifers from the sale shared $11,800 in prize money at the show.
The grand champion carcase at the Upper Hunter Bonanza was also an animal bought from the Glen Innes Potential sale.
Mr Bailey said once it was a case of keeping your eyes peeled for a steer at a sale or on the farm. But now, these animals are subjects of special breeding programs, with breeders mixing breeds like an alchemist to try and produce suitable material.
Northern Schools Steer Competition hoof judge Alec Clydsdale said the champion heavyweight and overall led champion, shown by Tenterfield High School, was a South Devon Limousin cross and the blend of breeds, he said, produced a live animal with a great muscle pattern, plus it was softer to the touch and seemed to have better coverage across the body.
Mr Clydsdale, who is an AuctionsPlus assessor for his employers, McCulloch Agencies, said he ran his hands over every entry in the show ring, and this was a measure that gave him an insight into the carcase and fat composition.
The judge of the live cattle at Scone was the University of New England associate professor of meat science Dr Peter McGilchrist, Armidale.
"Congratulations to all the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza participants who have prepared steers.
"Competitions like this are where I started. Where I got a taste of showing steers. I was intrigued by the industry and have worked in it ever since."
Mr McGilchrist encouraged others to get involved, as "our industry needs as many people as they can get".
Mr Bailey said plans were already in hand for another Potential sale at Glen Innes on February 27, with only 30 head expected to be catalogued.
