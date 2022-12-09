Police say investigations into Thursday's horror crash will take some time with counselling on offer for emergency services who attended the scene.
A woman, aged in her 40s, was killed instantly when the car she was driving collided with a cattle truck on the Gwydir Highway at Matheson, west of Glen Innes.
A baby, strapped into the backseat of the car, miraculously escaped unharmed but was taken to Glen Innes hospital, and then transferred to another hospital for scans and a full check-up by specialist doctors.
NSW Police confirmed officers and paramedics had received triple zero calls for reports two people had died at the scene.
Emergency services said the scene was distressing for many involved, given the ages of the two occupants in the car, and after several cows on the back of the cattle truck were injured.
NSW Police told ACM that despite early reports that two people had been killed, they have now confirmed only one woman died at the scene.
Forensic police and detectives have now finished examining the scene, near the intersection of Waterloo Road.
The road was closed for much of the day and into the night while investigators combed the wrecks of the car and the truck, and the roadway as part of their investigation.
The B-double truck driver, a 36-year-old man, was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.
He was taken to hospital for mandatory testing, as part of the police investigation.
"Crews arrived on scene and immediately set up fire protection and with a large amount of oil and diesel spill over the road, our Hazmat tanker was responded to assist with rendering safe the large spillage and contain any further leaks from the overturned semi," a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.
"The overturned truck was carrying cattle, however, a number of beasts were killed in the accident and a number had to be euthanised due to their injuries.
"Unfortunately resulting from the accident there was a fatality and our thoughts and sympathy go out to family and friends who are affected."
The fatal crash just weeks out from Christmas has prompted police to make a plea to take care on the roads.
A report will now be prepared for the coroner who will determine the cause of death.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
