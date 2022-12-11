To be competitive in the red meat sector, commercial producers need to be able to identify and verify what makes their product superior.
That's the view of sheep producer, Tim Woods, who runs a 1500 head commercial Suffolk ewe flock and 250 cow commercial Angus herd at Rylstone in the Bylong Valley on his 900ha farm, Wingarra.
This is why he has also supported the Suffolk Satellite Resource Flock Project, with his 1000 breeding and 500 replacement ewes - all purebred Suffolk - being used as the project's breeding base.
This is the first time this type of project has been run on a flock of pure Suffolk ewes.
Mr Wood's flock is also somewhat of a rarity as a commercial, purebred operation, because most purebred Suffolk flocks contain smaller numbers and are usually only studs.
Suffolks have traditionally been used mainly as terminal sires, despite also possessing strong maternal qualities.
It is for this reason Mr Woods manages his purebred flock as a self-replacing, purebred operation, retaining the majority of his ewes for future breeding.
He records ewe weights at lamb marking, weaning and joining (which occurs at nine months for his maiden ewes), enabling him to apply selection pressure for better performance.
Mr Woods also uses electronic identification tags and at pregnancy scanning records which ewes present with single and twin lambs.
For the trial, 200 three- and four-year-old ewes were randomly joined by artificial insemination to the selected sires and all the lambs are being raised on pasture only. This includes a clover, lucerne, phalaris mix.
He saw his Suffolks as a sheep equivalent to Angus in many ways, from their fertility and ease of birth, to their growth and carcase quality, the Angus breed, however, being further advanced with its performance recording and genetic selection.
Mr Wood's Angus, although unregistered, are on the Angus database as a commercial performance recorded herd and are genomically tested.
It comes at a reasonable cost of $45 a head for the Zoetis SNP chip 50K tests and $25/hd to have the animals on the Angus database, but he said the pay-off came in the premium sale price derived from marketing when also combined with a high-profile sire like Millah Murrah Paratrooper.
Mr Woods was able to use the performance information he collected on his herd with the repuation of a highly-sought sire to attract a premium at sale.
He saw the role of performance verification of the Suffolk breed in a similar light.
His own commercial lambs were already ranked in the top 25 per cent of Gundagai abattoir's GLQ Score program, he said, and he was hopeful the data from the satellite flock, being run as a joint project between the breed society and Meat and Livestock Australia, would help progress this.
"It will be interesting to see how these rams go over my ewes," he said.
Gundagai, which is paying up to an 80 cents a kilogram premium for high GLQ Score lambs, is where the trial progeny will be killed in mid January, after having been carcase scanned (live) on farm.
The post-slaughter data collection will include shear force, lean meat yield and intramuscular fat content.
Mr Woods said the 11 sires represented included two rams which had also previously been used in similar trials of other breeds, so would provide a cross-breed comparison.
The trial sires included: Allendale 180010 (link sire); Allendale 190272; Blue Rock 190391; Bowen 210021; Hopea 20s087; Karinya 188123 (link sire); Kurrali 180753; Sayla Park 200003; Telpara 200127; Warra-J 201658; and, Wendelea 200095.
As the owner of what is possibly the largest commercial, purebred Suffolk flock in Australia, Mr Woods said breeders of Suffolks were confident of how the sheep would perform.
However, he said the breed needed the data to verify what its breeders were reporting anecdotally. The data would also help guide the breed on how it could then market itself.
Mr Woods also planned to send a couple of decks of his own lambs to Gundagai at the same time as the project lambs to see how his lambs compared.
The trial lamb draft will include a mix of wether and ewe lambs, but with an emphasis towards the wethers, as some of the ewe lambs will be returned to Mr Woods' commercial flock as replacement ewes.
