A proposal to build a new pipeline between the approved Narrabri Gas Project and the Hunter Gas Pipeline has been declared critical state significant infrastructure (CSSI), deemed essential to NSW for economic reasons.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet described the approximately 50-kilometre-long pipeline as a crucial link to connect the Narrabri Gas Project to the east coast gas network.
The decision has been labelled as "huge" for Narrabri by the town's Chamber of Commerce chair Russell Stewart.
"It will be huge for Narrabri's business sector and the general public," he said regarding the announcement.
"I can't speak as an environmentalist, as a scientist and I understand that some farmers don't want the pipeline to go across their land.
READ MORE AT:
"But during the recent five years of drought, the energy industry virtually drought-proofed our town. Our young people are getting jobs in the industry, and they are staying home. They don't have to go away."
Mr Stewart said Narrabri would first and foremost be an agricultural sector town.
"But agriculture is not our biggest employer. It's not our second or even our third biggest employers," he said.
"At the end of the day, pipelines are running all around Australia. It will be our gas staying in our state for our people to use."
Mr Perrottet said the Narrabri project would be vital to securing affordable and reliable gas for more than one million NSW households and thousands of businesses relying on natural gas for heating, cooking and power generation.
"By getting NSW gas into our system, we will provide greater reliability and downward pressure on natural gas and electricity prices. Once up and running, Narrabri will be the backbone of our state's gas needs, supporting our transition to renewable power sources."
The pipeline, if approved, would inject up to $90 million into the economy during construction and create up to 200 construction jobs.
"Together, this pipeline, with the initial stages of the Narrabri Gas Project and the Hunter Gas Pipeline, equates to more than $1.5 billion in spending and 1,750 jobs during construction, and 225 operational jobs," Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said.
"The project would enable the supply of about 70 petajoules of gas a year to the NSW market via the Hunter Gas Pipeline, which still needs to be constructed once the final route is selected and management plans and studies are done," he said.
Santos can now request assessment requirements to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), subject to extensive community consultation and a full environmental assessment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.