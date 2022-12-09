The Land
Narrabri gas project declared critic state significant infrastructure

By Newsroom
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
The Narrabri gas project could provide for more than one million NSW households and thousands of businesses relying on natural gas for heating, cooking and power generation. Photo: supplied

A proposal to build a new pipeline between the approved Narrabri Gas Project and the Hunter Gas Pipeline has been declared critical state significant infrastructure (CSSI), deemed essential to NSW for economic reasons.

