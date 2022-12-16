For a lot of growers, producing the heaviest cucurbit is a borderline passion so devoted that effort and money spent on motorsport pales by comparison.
Ah ... fact check there, maybe not quite, but certainly there is paramount desire to help plant life excel way beyond normal bounds. Just ask John Leadbeatter.
The Richmond Valley dairyman from Rukenvale via Kyogle plants a Giant Atlantic variety seed, or three, every spring and his garden includes giant beetroots and watermelons.
The largest pumpkin to date weighed in at 585 kilograms. Last year he grew one to 300kg before it went soft on the bottom.
Mr Leadbeatter's biggest fruit this season came from a white variety seed produced by Knockrow nurseryman Dale Oliver out of the 867 kilogram fruit that beat the southern hemisphere record in 2020. At day 21 the emerging giant measured 457cm (circumference plus width), estimated to weigh at that young age more than 60kg. Less than a week later it measured 622cm or 155kg.
"It's just unbelievable how it grows," he said. "I've got 30 days to go before the Kyogle giant pumpkin competition and these things can expand by 150cm in a week."
Meanwhile, Mr Oliver points out that with only 100 days to produce a giant pumpkin the early days and weeks are important in laying down the groundwork to support a real monster.
Mr Oliver said Mr Leadbeatter's emerging 867 variety had the credentials to pull off the biggest Summerland Pumpkin for 2023 - if it survives until the weigh-off.
While recently lifting the beast to slide a plank under its soft under belly the flower was knocked away, revealing a soft centre that threatened to become a vector for internal rot. So severe is the condition that no one gave the cucurbit a chance.
"I was so cranky," said Mr Leadbeatter, clenching a dirt-splattered fist.
Summer sun and showers are the usual fare for this border ranges country and this micro-climate encourages biomass but to win a contest inputs must be added - in appropriate quantities.
However the threat of disintegration through unwelcome spores in the fruit's soft middle is ever-present. A bed of hay keeps moisture at bay however a plank of wood is still required
"If you don't it might rot," he says.
At the moment the memory of a bumped flower revealing a soft centre is keeping this grower awake at night, wondering if an injection of phosphorous acid fungicide will be enough to keep it whole.
In January when heat and humidity are at their most testing, an electrical cord will be slung out a window to power a cooling fan.
"Then you've got fruit fly," Mr Leadbeatter says, pointing out two healed stings and the traps that hang from the peak of the shade tent. "It's not over, until it's over. But it's something different. I don't make any money from it. My dad asked me about that and I said we all get to have a hobby. Yours is playing euchre, mine's growing pumpkins."
