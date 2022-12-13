Offering females at live auction for the first time in over 20 years, Pine Creek Angus, Woodstock, had a full clearance of pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers in their Pine Creek festive Female sale with buyers from across NSW, Queensland, and South Australia securing stud females.
This was also the first sole female sale the stud had held since it was established in 1967.
All ten females sold for an average of $12,100, with a sale high of $27,500.
Topping the sale at $27,500 was 24-month-old PC Miss Alcatraz R145 which was purchased by Kirala Angus, Gresford.
Sired by $200,000CAD HF Alcatraz 60F, R145 was out of an O'Neills Expedition daughter and was due to calve in February to Carabar Redcliffe R204, a bull Pine Creek purchased from the 2021 Carabar Angus bull sale for $26,000.
Kirala's Ben Emery said he was really happy to secure the female and excited to see how she performs.
"Alcatraz has made his mark on the industry and Pine Creek is highly regarded and highly respected and we got our first two foundation females from Greg and Sharon and we are really excited to return again and get the superior genetics in to our herd," Mr Emery said.
"We know the power that comes through Greg and Sharon's cattle and we were really chasing a female that will help continue what we are trying to breed in our Kirala type, those good eye appealing, fleshy animals that are easy doing, sound, not too extreme, and we really thought that female met that criteria.
"We are really excited to get her home and continue breeding with her. Our plan is to have her become on of our cornerstone females, we will calve her down and see how she settles in and depending on that, we might send her to do a round or two of flushing with her.
"We have had Pine Creek females before and have had great success inside and out of the show ring with them, we don't believe this female will be any different to that. She will compliment a run of other females that we have put together as we continued to grow our business,"
Running the core Angus stud, Mr Emery said he also ran 120 commercial females at Bingara which complimented the stud program and provided feedback through progeny.
"We are continuing to grow and our plans are to get up to selling 50 or 60 paddock bulls per year focusing on key genetics and key cow family lines with strong influence from Raff, KO, JP, Premier, and Pine Creek," Mr Emery said.
Mr Fuller said he was over the moon with the sale results.
"We were pretty limited with the floods and we were going to have the sale for two months and it was getting so close to the heifers calving, we went off a bit quicker than we initially anticipated but we are very happy with the result," Mr Fuller said.
Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon, and Co's Sam Parish, Forbes, said although this is the first offering of females in a long time, Pine Creek had maintained their position as an elite Angus herd which was backed up by nine Horden Trophies and three Urquhart Trophies at Sydney Royal which reintegrates their slogan "the brand of champions".
"Females justify someone's program and Pine Creek has definitely done that...you can see from the interest in just a week and a half from the sale being launched, it is a huge result and a real credit to Sharon and Greg," Mr Parish said.
"In my opinion, this strong females line reflects the quality of the bulls they sell annually," he said.
The sale was conduction online via AuctionsPlus under selling agents Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon, and Co, Forbes.
