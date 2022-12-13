The Land
Pine Creek Angus offers females at live auction for the first time in over 20 years

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
December 13 2022 - 6:00pm
TOP PRICED FEMALE: Photo: Sam Parish

Offering females at live auction for the first time in over 20 years, Pine Creek Angus, Woodstock, had a full clearance of pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers in their Pine Creek festive Female sale with buyers from across NSW, Queensland, and South Australia securing stud females.

