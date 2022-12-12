The Land
Wodonga steers to $2250

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
December 13 2022 - 7:00am
Agents said at Wodonga last Thursday were back fractionally but still good with steers sold for a top of $2250. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

A TOTAL of 954 cattle were yarded at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange last Thursday where steers sold to a top of $2250 a head.

