A TOTAL of 954 cattle were yarded at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange last Thursday where steers sold to a top of $2250 a head.
Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, said there were a few smaller runs of nice quality weaners but generally the quality was secondary with vendors holding back for the January sales.
"We expected it to be a little cheaper than our last sale and it fractionally but no dramatically so," he said.
"For steers it took a good calf to make $1900 but there were plenty making between $1700 and $1900.
"The heifer job was equal to our last sale a fortnight ago - around that $4.50 to $5.00 a kilogram mark which was a bit better than what's been going on."
Steers weighing less than 330kg sold for $1290 to $1740 while heavier steers made $1000 to $2250.
Heifers less than 330kg typically sold for $1100 to $1590 while heavier heifers made $1280 to $1770.
Cows with calves sold for $1500 to $3720.
In the steers LM Challis and DJ Chester, Koonoomoo, sold a single Angus-cross steer, 610kg, for $2250.
Kenneth and Leanne Nichol, Allans Flat sold 16 Angus-cross steers, 373kg, for $1930 and R and L Gangi, Sandy Creek sold five Angus-cross steers, 470kg, for $2070.
Don Cameron and Sons, Bowna, sold two Hereford steers with Wirruna blood, 398kg, for $1890.
In other breeds PH and RF Creamer, Dandenong, sold 13 Charolais-cross steers with Rangan blood, 422kg, for $1920.
The same vendor sold another four Charolais-cross steers, 461kg, for $1920.
In the heifers JC and JM Maddock, Staghorn Flat, sold six Angus heifers with Dunoon bld, 394kg, for $1770.
John Cornish, Corowa, sold five Angus-cross heifers, 285kg, for $1390.
A line of 14 Charolais-cross heifers, 351kg, from LD and KM Moore, Yackandadah, made $1630.
As part of a property dispersal TD Sullivan and KR Clark, Berrigan, sold several lines of cows with calves including 12 Hereford cows with calves for $3720.
Humper's Bobcat Hire Pty Ltd, Wodonga, sold two Angus-cross pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers for $1800.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock and Schubert Boers.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
