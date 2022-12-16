The Land
Home/News
Opinion

No shortcuts when it comes to water safety

December 17 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gas projects need more scrutiny according to NSW Farmers.

If there's one thing we can all agree on at the moment, it's that energy prices are far too high. From the kitchen to the boardroom right across our wide, brown land, everyone is talking about the need to tackle this challenge quickly and effectively. But as with any issue, the argument of how we get there creates far more debates than about the desired outcome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.