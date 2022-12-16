No shortcuts when it comes to water safety

If there's one thing we can all agree on at the moment, it's that energy prices are far too high. From the kitchen to the boardroom right across our wide, brown land, everyone is talking about the need to tackle this challenge quickly and effectively. But as with any issue, the argument of how we get there creates far more debates than about the desired outcome.
Gas is one of those hot-button issues for farmers, particularly around my region. The proponents of gas projects say that increasing supply will reduce energy costs, and on the face of it that's sounds like a good thing. But if they cause permanent, irreversible damage in the process, it will be Pyrrhic victory indeed.
As big rural users of energy, farmers are broadly supportive of energy projects provided they don't compromise water security or limit agricultural production. And that's the problem we have with the state government's fast-tracking of the Narrabri gas pipeline.
By declaring it 'critical state significant infrastructure', the government has allowed proponents to take a big shortcut and bypass assessments so the construction and operation of this gas and water extraction project can get underway.
But given the unmanageable risk this project poses to the Great Artesian Basin - to say nothing of the impact on agricultural production along the pipeline's route - we need greater assessment and more checks and balances, not fewer.
Farmers are rightly upset that they have been held back by various layers of red tape while these potential threats to agriculture get the golden pair of scissors.
This pipeline may very well facilitate the critical gas supply needed to bring everyone's energy costs down, but no-one will be able to reverse destruction of our farm and town water supply or damage to productive agricultural land when even the slightest thing goes wrong.
When it comes to gas and energy, we want to see the right thing in the right place - and critically, done in the right way. Because otherwise, the results could be catastrophic!
